Read full article on original website
Related
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
All about turnout as race for governor in New York comes down to the wire
With one day to go before Election Day, the race between Governor Hochul and Lee Zeldin is a tight one. Democrats say it’s all about the turnout, and one Republican strategist says it’s all about turnout in one section of New York.
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Election Day 2022: Who won the big races in Western New York?
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
mynbc5.com
Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race
ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Two Powerball third prize-winning tickets worth $50,000 sold in WNY
The third prize-winning tickets, which have four matching numbers and the Powerball, were sold in Niagara Falls and Orchard Park.
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
wutv29.com
Hundreds gather at Lee Zeldin rally in final days before gubernatorial election
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin was at a GOP rally in West Seneca Sunday morning on the last day of early voting, in front of hundreds of supporters. Zeldin was joined by his running mate, Alison Esposito, New York’s GOP chair and Republican...
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Zeldin draws big crowd outside Albany: 'People are energized'
Like Trump, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin took the size of the crowd as a sign of his momentum.
Comments / 0