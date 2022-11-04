ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
mynbc5.com

Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
96.9 WOUR

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE

