ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 25

Ellen Gibson
4d ago

I always share my chicken with my cat he loves it they just want real meat

Reply
9
Lisa Reimers
2d ago

Have to say this, cats aren't supposed to have chicken bones, they can splinter inside their guts if eaten. That said, this is so cute! 😹 One of our kitties had cancer, was on meds to encourage her to eat. My husband was eating chicken pizza. He turned his head, kitty seized her opportunity & dashed in, snatched pizza and was off! I laughed so hard, my husband wasn't amused. One point for kitty, husband, zero 😹😹😹😻🤭

Reply(12)
2
RsRTraitors
4d ago

Nope that’s my chicken mom. Go get your own.😻

Reply
11
Related
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up

Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
pethelpful.com

Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches

It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Being Left Home Alone Caught on Camera

All pet owners hate leaving their fur babies home alone. In an ideal world, we would bring them with us everywhere we go, but unfortunately many animals must remain at home will their parents run errands. One cat took particular exception to being left home alone in this woeful video.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
pethelpful.com

Video of Terrified 7-Year-Old Dog Who Was Just Surrendered by His Family Is Just Gut-Wrenching

Unfortunately, dogs are sometimes surrendered to a shelter by their family because they are not able to take care of them anymore, or they no longer want a dog. Whatever the reason, it is traumatizing and scary for a dog to be thrust into these circumstances with no understanding of why it is happening. One pup is currently going through this experience, and it is unbelievably sad to witness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy