Read full article on original website
Ellen Gibson
4d ago
I always share my chicken with my cat he loves it they just want real meat
Reply
9
Lisa Reimers
2d ago
Have to say this, cats aren't supposed to have chicken bones, they can splinter inside their guts if eaten. That said, this is so cute! 😹 One of our kitties had cancer, was on meds to encourage her to eat. My husband was eating chicken pizza. He turned his head, kitty seized her opportunity & dashed in, snatched pizza and was off! I laughed so hard, my husband wasn't amused. One point for kitty, husband, zero 😹😹😹😻🤭
Reply(12)
2
RsRTraitors
4d ago
Nope that’s my chicken mom. Go get your own.😻
Reply
11
Related
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Video of overdramatic dog pretending to FAINT when owner tries to trim her nails goes viral
A funny clip of a pit bull pretending to faint when his owner tried to trim her nails had gone viral on social media. A cute little Pit Bull, Ginger, has a peculiar behavior. She despises getting her nails cut so much that she pretends to faint in an effort to avoid having them done.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up
Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
pethelpful.com
Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches
It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Being Left Home Alone Caught on Camera
All pet owners hate leaving their fur babies home alone. In an ideal world, we would bring them with us everywhere we go, but unfortunately many animals must remain at home will their parents run errands. One cat took particular exception to being left home alone in this woeful video.
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
pethelpful.com
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible
Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Parents Discover Kid Curled Up By the Door Waiting for Them to Get Back From Date Night
Some think, however, it is indicative of something else...
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
TODAY.com
After a 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a shelter, two best friends took her in
When 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix Annie was surrendered, she wasn't in the best shape. She barely ate and walked. The vet said she likely had only one month to live. Then, her life changed when she was taken in by her new foster family: best friends and roommates Lauren...
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Upworthy
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Video of Terrified 7-Year-Old Dog Who Was Just Surrendered by His Family Is Just Gut-Wrenching
Unfortunately, dogs are sometimes surrendered to a shelter by their family because they are not able to take care of them anymore, or they no longer want a dog. Whatever the reason, it is traumatizing and scary for a dog to be thrust into these circumstances with no understanding of why it is happening. One pup is currently going through this experience, and it is unbelievably sad to witness.
Comments / 25