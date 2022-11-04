Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Lincoln Soldati, 2018 1st District candidate, longtime Strafford County attorney, dies at 73
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A longtime victim rights’ advocate and former Strafford County attorney has died. Lincoln Soldati ran for Congress in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary in 2018, but he is best remembered as the nine-term Strafford County attorney who earned a reputation for aggressively pursuing child abuse and sexual assault cases.
manchesterinklink.com
Man who killed 2 at Bedford motel gets life in prison without chance of parole
MANCHESTER, NH – Emotions ran high Monday in a courtroom packed with relatives of a city man hacked to death with a machete wielded by a spurned lover in the summer of 2021 at a Bedford motel. Theodore L. Luckey, 42, formerly of Asbury, N.J., pleaded guilty in Hillsborough...
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee
A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
WMUR.com
Man pleads guilty to machete, strangling killings of two men; sentenced to life in prison
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of murdering two men at a Bedford hotel last year pleaded guilty to the crimes Monday and was sentenced to life in prison. Theodore Luckey told the court he is not a monster but rather unlucky at love in an hourlong monologue that sparked outbursts of disgust from the victims' families.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
chelseapolice.com
Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest
On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
WMUR.com
Belknap County inmate mistakenly released after not posting bail, jail officials say
LACONIA, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned at the New Hampshire attorney general's office is looking into why an inmate was released from jail without meeting the judge's bail order. Belknap County House of Corrections superintendent Adam Cunningham said the whole situation comes down to miscommunications. Scott Lane...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts postal worker facing prison over scheme bribing supervisor to divert drug packages
BOSTON – A Massachusetts postal worker pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and sell them cocaine. 61-year-old John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Feb. 14, 2023. Noviello was charged on May 11, 2022.
WCVB
Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Looking For Witnesses To Crash That Left One Dead
Manchester police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. They say a tractor-trailer carrying mail ended up going off the road in the area of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road yesterday and hit some trees. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, passed away but no one else was hurt. Anyone who saw the accident can contact police at 603-668-8711.
