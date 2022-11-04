ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Lincoln Soldati, 2018 1st District candidate, longtime Strafford County attorney, dies at 73

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A longtime victim rights’ advocate and former Strafford County attorney has died. Lincoln Soldati ran for Congress in the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary in 2018, but he is best remembered as the nine-term Strafford County attorney who earned a reputation for aggressively pursuing child abuse and sexual assault cases.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets

Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest

On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
CHELSEA, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating reported assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts postal worker facing prison over scheme bribing supervisor to divert drug packages

BOSTON – A Massachusetts postal worker pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and sell them cocaine. 61-year-old John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Feb. 14, 2023. Noviello was charged on May 11, 2022.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
MELROSE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized

PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Looking For Witnesses To Crash That Left One Dead

Manchester police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. They say a tractor-trailer carrying mail ended up going off the road in the area of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road yesterday and hit some trees. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, passed away but no one else was hurt. Anyone who saw the accident can contact police at 603-668-8711.
MANCHESTER, NH

