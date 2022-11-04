Read full article on original website
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
Window smashed, jewelry stolen in Atherton home burglary
Someone stole jewelry from an Atherton home on Friday, Nov. 4, night, according to police. At around 8:54 p.m. someone smashed a rear window at a home on the first block of Knoll Vista, the Atherton Police said in a Nov. 5 press release. Police are investigating the burglary, but...
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
Guardsman Online
Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday. Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Bayview shooting victim pronounced dead
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog stolen from San Leandro
Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy “Gucci” was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Elissa Harrington reports.
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
KESQ
Northern California neighborhood on alert for prowling mountain lion
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Residents of a San Mateo neighborhood were on alert after a prowling mountain lion jumped a backyard fence, seized a chicken and fled. San Mateo police said a resident reported the mountain lion sighting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Aragon Ave.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP officer struck by vehicle while clearing a crash in South Bay
LOS GATOS, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer and another person were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, after the officer was struck while clearing a crash on State Route 17 in Santa Clara County, the CHP said. : 'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways. :...
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
