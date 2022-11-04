ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Good News Story of the Year: Rodion Amirov

On the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ good news/bad news night, with a great win over the Boston Bruins accompanied by the bad news that Ilya Samsonov would be down with a knee injury for gosh knows how long, there’s some space in the Maple Leafs’ world for a little good news.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday and will wear a lavender version of their jersey during the warmup for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has been an initiative to help bring awareness and raise funds for anyone dealing with the terrible disease.
FOX Sports

Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL News: The Boston Bruins make a controversial signing

Puck Pedia: The Bruins Bruins have signed Mitchell Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $862,000 and an AAV of $950,000. Yr 1: $750,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $105,000 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors. Yr 2 & 3: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus,...
BOSTON, MA
overtimeheroics.net

Derek Lalonde’s First 10 Games As Head Coach of Detroit Red Wings

Derek Lalonde was hired as the 28th head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in order for the team to not be blown out of games as much as they did under Jeff Blashill. Through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, this has not necessarily been the case. What is the cause of this?
DETROIT, MI

