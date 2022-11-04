– It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Gerald J. Sullivan on November 5, 2022. He was 81. A native son of Worcester MA, he was born on April 30, 1941. His love of building and construction led him to Northeastern University where he studied civil engineering. For the next 50+ years, he applied his skills with such companies as Draper’s and JRM before starting his own custom home building business. His work took him to nearly every corner of the world.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO