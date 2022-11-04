Read full article on original website
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
communityadvocate.com
W. Jeffrey Cox, 65, of Marlborough
– William Jeffrey (Jeff) Cox, 65, died Friday, Nov 4, 2022 after a sudden illness. Jeff is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley S. Cox, as well as his two sons; Kevin Jeffrey Cox with fiancé Sadie St. Germain and Charles William Cox. Shirley and Jeff met...
communityadvocate.com
Beal developer adds more parking to the Shrewsbury project
SHREWSBURY – The developers of the proposed Beal Commons at the former Beal school have increased the amount of parking for the project. Developers Civico Greenly have increased the number of parking spaces from 133 to 146. Located at the site of the former Beal school, Civico Greenly has...
communityadvocate.com
Ronald D. Stradford, 58, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Ronald Dean Stradford (Ron), a resident of Marlborough for 32 years passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at his residence, 2 Windsor Street in Marlborough. His sister, Charmaine, was with him. Ronald was born with Down Syndrome at the Landstuhl...
communityadvocate.com
Gerald J. Sullivan, 81, of Grafton
– It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Gerald J. Sullivan on November 5, 2022. He was 81. A native son of Worcester MA, he was born on April 30, 1941. His love of building and construction led him to Northeastern University where he studied civil engineering. For the next 50+ years, he applied his skills with such companies as Draper’s and JRM before starting his own custom home building business. His work took him to nearly every corner of the world.
communityadvocate.com
Alan Erickson, 79, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Alan Erickson 79 of Marlboro Massachusetts, formally a Hudson resident died November 3rd 2022 at Marlboro Hospital after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Catherine (Kenny) Erickson and his son Ronald Erickson and wife Nicole of Queen Creek AZ. His Daughter Lori (Erickson) Schofield , predeceased by her husband Wayne Schofield , and partner Matt Porter of Marlboro Ma. Alan was predeceased by his son Alan “AJ” Erickson of Spokane ,WA.
communityadvocate.com
Westboro Mobil’s license reinstated by Select Board
WESTBOROUGH – The Westboro Mobil is allowed to sell used cars once again. In a 3-2 vote on Nov. 2, the Select Board decided to reinstate the station’s Class II license with conditions after the board suspended its license over the summer. Westboro Mobil is located at 24 East Main St.
communityadvocate.com
Adrienne Beaton, 88, of Worcester
– Adrienne Beaton died peacefully on November 4th, 2022, just days before her 89th birthday. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Pineda, son Richard Schlight, and their spouses Cristian and Judy. Adrienne will be deeply missed by her former husband Gerard Schlight, along with dozens of nieces, nephews, and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Douglas J. Nephew Sr., 89, of Grafton
– Douglas J. “Doug” Nephew, Sr., 89, passed away November 1, 2022 at home following an illness. His wife of 63 years, Joan (Denaris) Nephew passed away in 2017. He leaves his children Darlene Price and husband Robert of Holden, Joanne Coyle and partner Thomas Johnston of CT, Daniel and wife Jesse of Florida and Darin and wife Denise of Grafton with whom he lived, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild along with several nieces and nephews, his brother Garry of Florida. He was predeceased by his sons.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Voting underway in Shrewsbury
Caroline covers the towns of Shrewsbury and Hudson. She is a recent graduate of Framingham State University. Caroline is also seen in the Local Town Pages, the Framingham SOURCE and The Gatepost.
communityadvocate.com
Blackstone River in Grafton and beyond helped kickstart the Industrial Revolution
GRAFTON – The year is 1789, over 150 years after the earliest settlement in America. A man named Samuel Slater, an English immigrant, would arrive to America with hopes to make it big in milling. This was not only an important time for Slater, this was also an important...
communityadvocate.com
Community gathers for Harvest Home Fall Festival
GRAFTON – It was a day to run and celebrate, to shoot apples out of cannons and to play with empty boxes. And let’s not forget the pumpkin trebuchet. On Nov. 6, Community Harvest Project held its Harvest Home Fall Festival and, for the first time since 2019, its 5K run.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: HHS Class of 1952 reunites, livestream inside Armory
Th reunion of the class of 1952 of Hudson High School on Sept. 17. Among their many memories were attending the original Hudson High School on Felton Street, and graduation ceremonies at the Hudson State Armory. Class member Ruby (Benway) DesRocher said that the class has met every five years since graduation.
communityadvocate.com
‘The hardest working person I know’
It is with pleasure that I write in support of my friend Hannah Kane for re-election as State Representative from Worcester’s Eleventh District. I have known Hannah for many years and have worked with her on committees and fundraisers well before she entered public service. She is, without a doubt, the hardest working person I know and it would be an impossible task to quantify how valuable she is on Beacon Hill serving on behalf of Shrewsbury and a portion of Westborough.
communityadvocate.com
Tom Petty tribute band with local ties won’t back down
REGION – Petty Larceny, a popular local tribute band focused on Tom Petty’s music, is aiming to win “Best Tribute Band” once again in the upcoming Worcester Music Awards. The band has been touring New England extensively to garner support, playing at one point four shows...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police charge man for possession of ‘ghost gun’
WESTBOROUGH – Police have arrested a Framingham man after he was allegedly in possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Nov. 5 at around 2:50 a.m., Westborough police received an advisory that a man was driving on Route 9 and was illegally in possession of a firearm, according to a press release. Police said that they saw a vehicle driving at a “high rate of speed” on Route 9 near 95 Turnpike Road.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton Gators remain undefeated following Falmouth win
GRAFTON – The Grafton Gators are still undefeated after they rolled past Falmouth Clippers Friday night. The Gators and Clippers faced off at Grafton High School in round 16 of the MIAA State Football Division 4 playoffs. Grafton, who was seeded number two, beat Falmouth 31-0. Falmouth had been...
communityadvocate.com
Hawks field hockey reflect on season following loss
HUDSON – The Hudson High School field hockey team’s season came to an end after losing 3-1 to Norwell in their first postseason game Nov. 3. “It’s sad whenever the season ends, but we were really proud to be in the postseason,” Hudson Head Coach Jennifer Wallingford said.
communityadvocate.com
Lisa Mair – Independent for State Senate
Recently I had the pleasure of meeting Lisa Mair at a gathering in Berlin. I was impressed by her sincerity and concern for people, so I decided to attend one of her political events…I am so glad that I did. This was the best political talk I have ever...
