Texas State

CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Gatesville Messenger

Try this tasty Texas favorite tonight

This recipe appeared in the “Methodist Best” cookbook in 2008. The Gatesville Messenger plans to run a series of recipes from their cookbook. If your church has a cookbook or if you would like to submit your own recipe of your favorite dish for possible publication, please email to editor@gatesvillemessenger.com.
KWTX

Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
KHOU

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas

Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
cherokeephoenix.org

First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
106.3 The Buzz

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX

