Pasadena, CA

Eater

Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast

The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)

After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M

Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
OXNARD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley Labyrinth

APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

