Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
Eater
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of Hulu’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
Eater
Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast
The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
Eater
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
2urbangirls.com
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
capitalandmain.com
Beyond Racism, Leaked Recording Showed Martinez, Cedillo and de León Feared L.A.’s Majority: Renters
In the notorious leaked recording of three Los Angeles city councilmembers and ex-County Federation of Labor head Ron Herrera, former City Council President Nury Martinez said she wanted to thwart representation for nearly two-thirds of Los Angeles residents — renters. In the conversation, Herrera warned that City Councilmember Nithya...
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M
Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
Apple Valley Labyrinth
APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
