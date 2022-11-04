Read full article on original website
Other Madison County offices
No Democrats ran for Treasurer or Sheriff, so the Republican primary, for all intents and purposes, decided the winner of the General Election. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser will return to office. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so Jeff Connor will be the next sheriff. He has tapped Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido to be his second in command.
Holliday vs Velloff County Board
Voters in parts of Alton had a contested race for the first time in a while for Madison County Board in District 8. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. has held the seat since 1998. They have returned him to office, beating Republican challenger Mike Velloff, a former Alton Alderman 63% - 37%.
Close race for Jersey County Sheriff
Voters in Jersey County have apparently decided by a slim margin they want a new sheriff. Mike Ringhausen is the Republican incumbent. Nick Manns is the challenger, running as an Independent. Manns appears to be the winner by a little more than 300 votes. The vote totals put Manns at...
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior.
Madison County Circuit Clerk recognizes veterans
The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is paying tribute to veterans that work in its office and the courts. Now through Thursday you can see the showcase at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville that contains pictures and other memorabilia. Circuit Clerk Tom McRae the display is located in...
St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
Strong voter turnout in Macoupin County
Voter turnout in Macoupin County was some of the strongest in a non-Presidential election year, with 57.5% of registered voters casting a ballot. The only county-wide offices on the Macoupin County ballot were for Sheriff and Treasurer. Sheriff Shawn Kahl (D) will return to office, garnering 54% of the vote,...
Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards. Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Troy murder, arson suspect transported to Madison County Jail
A man accused of murder and arson in Troy has been transported to the Madison County Jail after a weeks-long hospital stay for injuries sustained in the alleged crime. Troy Chief of Police Brent Shownes stated in a news release Monday that Michael E. Sloan Jr., 40, has been extradited from the St. Louis Detention Center to the Madison County Jail where he is now awaiting trial.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Numerous charges for Alton man
An Alton man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in a series of incidents that are believed to have started in mid-September. 50-year-old Willie L. Carter is accused of robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and indecent exposure. According to information from the Madison...
Alton flood wall plan debated, amended
Originally planned to be a project passed under suspension of the rules two weeks ago, Alton aldermen have now gotten a look at a multi-million-dollar plan for a downtown flood wall. As proposed, it would cost $5.4 million which includes a local match of $2.9 million that would be taken from the Riverfront TIF district account.
Republicans nearly sweep Jersey County Board
It was a near clean-sweep for Republicans seeking a spot on the Jersey County Board. Most notable is long-time board member and current County Board Chairman Donald Little lost handily in District 4. County Board District 1 (vote for three) Kenneth Grizzle (R) 26%. David Crone (R) 25%. Jarrod Hayes...
Alton Police Department Makes Arrest After Vehicle Tries To Flee Officers Across Clark Bridge
ALTON - Alton Police reported two subjects were taken in custody on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the department received information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics, Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers subsequently located the vehicle on East Broadway near...
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
Fredrick Laird
Fredrick Cecil Laird, 77, passed away 3:45 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at his residence. Born September 27, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Taylor and Stella (Grigsby) Laird. A U.S. army Vietnam veteran, he had worked as a boilermaker for Local 363 before retiring. He then served...
