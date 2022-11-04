ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iveco Group rises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3

MILAN (Reuters) – Truck maker Iveco Group on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year’s results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs. The Italian manufacturer said its consolidated...
Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Novavax Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by a global supply glut in COVID-19 vaccine and waning demand. The company now expects annual revenue to be about $2 billion, the lower end of its prior forecast of between $2 billion and $2.3 billion. However, Novavax shares...
Canopy Growth posts smaller loss on higher demand, improved margins

(Reuters) – Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller second-quarter core loss on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its cannabis-infused drinks and cost-cutting measures. Canopy has been doubling down on its efforts to turn profitable, including cost cuts through layoffs, exits from some international markets, store closures...
Britain’s M&S says higher costs, weak consumer to dent full-year profit

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Marks & Spencer reiterated that full-year profit would fall short of the prior year due to higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reported a 24% decline in first-half profit. The 138-year old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names...
EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks

(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it does not currently have cash on hand to fund operations for the upcoming year, and there are material uncertainties about the company being a going concern. The British company had said last month it would restructure to focus on the U.S....
Chinese copper companies say more mining is needed to boost supply

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top copper producers are urging the government to mine more of the metal, at home and abroad, as concerns grow about disruptions to global supplies, the state-backed China Nonferrous Metals News reported on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, Zijin Mining, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group...
Canada’s wireless giant Rogers posts higher quarterly revenue

(Reuters) – Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc posted a 2% increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans. The company’s total revenue rose to C$3.74 billion ($2.78 billion)in the third quarter compared...
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish – source

(Reuters) – Barclays Plc has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals in 2021,...
Ferragamo’s nine-month sales rise 13% driven by Europe

MILANO (Reuters) -Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo rose by 12.7% annually at constant exchange rates in the first nine months, driven by strong demand in Europe. Revenues reached 921 million euros ($929 million) in the January-September period, Ferragamo said on Tuesday. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)...
Stellantis to halt Melfi plant operations in Italy for two days

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis will halt operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of a component that uses micro chips, a trade unionist said. Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM metalworkers union, said on Tuesday that the Italo-French carmaker had just...
TripAdvisor tumbles on profit miss, Q4 revenue slowdown outlook

(Reuters) – TripAdvisor Inc’s shares sank about 19% in premarket trade on Tuesday, a day after the online travel firm reported a weak quarterly profit and flagged a slowdown in revenue in the current quarter. Shares of the company were trading at $19.17 before the bell and were...
China’s COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country’s biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize raises again 2022 earnings outlook

(Reuters) – Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday raised its annual outlook again and expects now low-double-digit diluted underlying earnings per share growth versus a prior mid-single-digit guidance, as it posted a strong increase in sales and earnings in the third quarter. The group, which operates supermarkets in Europe...
US EIA cuts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 320,000 barrels per day to 1.16 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 140,000 bpd to 2.26 million...
Czech government approves plan to skim revenue from electricity producers

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government approved plans for revenue caps on prices charged by electricity producers as it seeks to raise tens of billions of crowns to pay for planned measures to ease the burden of soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday. The plan...
China’s COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2,...

