Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
Gun Violence In Amarillo
Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
Police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting boy multiple times at school park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times at Avondale School Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the park behind Avondale Elementary School. Officers were told several juveniles had...
Driver, 22, ejected, killed after hitting guard rail, 'large concrete structure'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 22-year-old Amarillo man was killed in a crash overnight when police said he hit a "large concrete structure." The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of south Taylor Street. According to police, Isaiah Humberto Mendiola was traveling at a high rate...
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were killed in a wreck Friday morning in Armstrong County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 4:15 a.m., on Nov. 4, an SUV was going east in the westbound lanes of US 287 east of Claude when it collided with a […]
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)
In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
UPDATE: Carson County road reopened after oil cleanup
Update: (Nov. 6, 4:54 p.m.) TxDOT officials report that FM 2300 has reopened after closing due to an oil cleanup following a ruptured gas line. Original Story CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. […]
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 7, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 7 include: I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Rd. will be closed Tuesday, November 8th from 9 am to […]
AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
