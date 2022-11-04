ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo

A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gun Violence In Amarillo

Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
hppr.org

Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)

In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users

So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX

