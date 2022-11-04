Intel INTC has become one of the world's most iconic businesses, yet it's facing some upcoming storms that won't be easy to navigate. America's largest semiconductor designer and manufacturer has for years made the "Intel Inside" chips that go into personal computers. It expanded into providing higher-performance chips that powered corporate datacenters, while also pursuing sexier new applications like neuromorphic computing, quantum computing, and field programmable gate arrays. Intel is a truly global organization; it has 120,000 employees, hundreds of thousands of active patents, and a commitment from the very top ranks to be innovative.

18 HOURS AGO