How Should Intel Navigate the Coming Storms?
Intel INTC has become one of the world's most iconic businesses, yet it's facing some upcoming storms that won't be easy to navigate. America's largest semiconductor designer and manufacturer has for years made the "Intel Inside" chips that go into personal computers. It expanded into providing higher-performance chips that powered corporate datacenters, while also pursuing sexier new applications like neuromorphic computing, quantum computing, and field programmable gate arrays. Intel is a truly global organization; it has 120,000 employees, hundreds of thousands of active patents, and a commitment from the very top ranks to be innovative.
TikTok Signals Companies Are Hurting
TikTok is slashing its revenue target by 20%, signaling that companies are facing a massive slowdown and are cutting their advertising budgets. ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok, a short-video platform, is a social network that has gained popularity, especially among teenagers. Last year TikTok said that over one billion people use...
YouTube Follows in TikTok’s Footsteps -- But It Hardly Needs To
Since its release in 2016, the quick-byte social media app known as TikTok has completely changed the landscape of social media. The platform is known for its format and editing tools, which make for quick, easily-digestible, and highly-scrollable clips. Short-form video busting onto the scene has ignited a fire under almost every major website to get in on the action.
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
