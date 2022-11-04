Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
CNBC
DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
DraftKings Shares Dip 21% After Q3 Earnings Reported
DraftKings shares fell as much as 21% in Friday morning trading after the company reported third quarter earnings. In what’s become a trend for the Boston-based sportsbook, the quarterly earnings beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share, and DraftKings slightly improved its full-year guidance, yet the stock fell in the immediate aftermath of the number being released. For the three months ending in September, DraftKings reported revenue of $502 million, beating consensus estimates of $436.4 million. The company also reported loss per share of $1.00, beating estimates of $1.04. The stock (NYSE: DKNG), which closed Thursday at $15.67, fell as...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
Zacks.com
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
D - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st
WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...
parktelegraph.com
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.68%, to $1.45. The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has recorded 3,386 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Inflation Reduction Act Offers Opportunity for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Energy Storage Customers to Capture Substantial Long-Term Value While Significantly Reducing Emissions.
Meta Stock Jumps On Report of 'Large Scale' Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3
Meta Platforms (META) shares moved firmly higher Monday following a weekend report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the social media group is planning to unveil 'large scale' layoffs over the coming days. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Meta could announce thousands of layoffs later this week,...
NBC Chicago
Moderna Shares Fall After Covid Vaccine Maker Lowers 2022 Sales Outlook
Moderna expects $18 billion to $19 billion in revenue from the Covid vaccine this year, down from its previous guidance of $21 billion. The company had to slash guidance due to supply chain constraints that delayed some deliveries into 2023. Moderna also missed revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter.
ValueWalk
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Shares of Energy Transfer haven’t gotten traction since the company’s third-quarter report Tuesday, despite raising full-year guidance. When boosting its forecast, the company cited strength from a recent acquisition. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock and see a potential upside of 21% in the next 12...
streetwisereports.com
Organ Transplant Co.'s Q3 Revenues Rise 378%
Commercial-stage medical technology company TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX:NASDAQ), which has developed a transformative organ transplant therapy platform built to provide life-saving donated organs to patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022. The firm reported that...
tipranks.com
No More Parties: Tupperware Cracks on Dismal Q3
Shares of consumer products provider Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) have nosedived today on its dismal third-quarter performance. Revenue dropped nearly 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, missing expectations by $13 million. EPS at $0.14 too, lagged estimates by a wide margin of $0.28. The company had delivered an EPS of $1.19 in the year-ago period.
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
tipranks.com
Corsair Gaming Jumps on Q3 Beat
Gaming and streaming gear provider Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is trending higher today on the back of a better-than-expected third-quarter performance. While the top line dropped 20.3% year-over-year to $311.77 million, the figure was still better than expectations by about $4.6 million. EPS at $0.08 too came in much better than the $0.03 mark.
NASDAQ
Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Q3 Loss, RYAAY's Rosy Traffic in October & More
In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported a wider-than-expected loss per share for third-quarter 2022 due to high costs. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY posted upbeat traffic data for October, driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario. Mirroring the labor woes for U.S. airlines, United Airlines’ UAL pilots voted down the tentative deal that its union had inked with the airline.
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) surpasses analysts’ expectations
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock rose 5.80% (As on November 4, 1:51:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a record at $814.4 million, up from non-GAAP net income of $605.7 millionin the prior year’s second fiscal quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company has delivered record gross margin of 67.7% and record operating income of $971.4 million. The company generated Cash flow from operations of $793.2 million.
