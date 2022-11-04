Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
CECO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) surpasses analysts’ expectations
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock rose 5.80% (As on November 4, 1:51:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a record at $814.4 million, up from non-GAAP net income of $605.7 millionin the prior year’s second fiscal quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company has delivered record gross margin of 67.7% and record operating income of $971.4 million. The company generated Cash flow from operations of $793.2 million.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
D - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
NBC Chicago
Moderna Shares Fall After Covid Vaccine Maker Lowers 2022 Sales Outlook
Moderna expects $18 billion to $19 billion in revenue from the Covid vaccine this year, down from its previous guidance of $21 billion. The company had to slash guidance due to supply chain constraints that delayed some deliveries into 2023. Moderna also missed revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
parktelegraph.com
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.68%, to $1.45. The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has recorded 3,386 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Inflation Reduction Act Offers Opportunity for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Energy Storage Customers to Capture Substantial Long-Term Value While Significantly Reducing Emissions.
Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
Oil-and-gas explorer Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) was trading lower Wednesday after reporting third-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The Oklahoma-based company beat top- and bottom-line views, but investors gave a thumbs down to Devon’s plan to slash its dividend by 13%. Earnings came in at $2.18 per share,...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
ValueWalk
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Shares of Energy Transfer haven’t gotten traction since the company’s third-quarter report Tuesday, despite raising full-year guidance. When boosting its forecast, the company cited strength from a recent acquisition. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock and see a potential upside of 21% in the next 12...
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
Meta Stock Jumps On Report of 'Large Scale' Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3
Meta Platforms (META) shares moved firmly higher Monday following a weekend report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the social media group is planning to unveil 'large scale' layoffs over the coming days. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Meta could announce thousands of layoffs later this week,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
tipranks.com
Corsair Gaming Jumps on Q3 Beat
Gaming and streaming gear provider Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is trending higher today on the back of a better-than-expected third-quarter performance. While the top line dropped 20.3% year-over-year to $311.77 million, the figure was still better than expectations by about $4.6 million. EPS at $0.08 too came in much better than the $0.03 mark.
futurumresearch.com
Juniper Q3 2022 Earnings: Solid Results and Doing Well During a Challenging Stretch for Most of Tech
Analyst Take: Juniper’s Q3 2022 results generated record revenue during the September quarter. Products sales grew 25% YoY and the company saw double-digit YoY growth across all customer verticals and all customer solutions. Juniper’s current demand, robust backlog and supply procurement steps point to continued revenue strength in Q4 2022, and sustained growth in 2023 and beyond. Juniper’s Q3 2022 financial highlights included:
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
EV maker Nikola reported its third quarter early Thursday, saying its loss was narrower than Wall Street anticipated. Revenue came in higher than expected.
