CDC: Alcohol-induced deaths on the rise

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau
WOKV
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. — Deaths caused by alcohol-use have skyrocketed in recent years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The new numbers show alcohol-induced deaths have been on the rise for the last two decades. Recently, those numbers have spiked even higher.

“This increase from 2019 to 2020 overall was a 26% increase, so a pretty drastic increase during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Merianne Spencer with the CDC National Center for Health Statistics said.

Deaths due to alcohol use also increased across almost all age groups for both men and women.

The two most common underlying causes of death were alcoholic liver disease and mental disorders due to alcohol use.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WOKV

