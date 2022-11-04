Score points while you fly with new intro offers from the Chase Southwest Plus, Premier and Priority cards

Get 75,000 points in just three months with this brand new intro offer on Chase Southwest credit cards. Southwest / Reviewed

Want to fly high with Chase's line of travel credit cards? Spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months of membership with the Southwest Rapids Rewards® Plus, Premier or Priority cards and you'll earn a whopping 75,000 bonus points.

The new welcome offer on these Southwest Airlines cards will rake in the points for you, so it's no surprise that Chase Bank has some of the best cards around for business and travel .

Along with the upgraded intro offer, these travel cards come packed with other perks that make it easy to stack points. All three cards score you two points for every dollar spent on local transit, rideshare and other convenient travel methods. They also reward you with two points for each dollar expended on Internet, phone services, and cable and even select streaming sites. If that's not enough points back, the Premier and Priority credit cards net you three-times points on all Southwest purchases, while the Plus version gets you a two-times rate.

The three Southwest cards from Chase Bank share an annual percentage rate (APR) of 17.49% - 24.49%, however, they differ in multiple ways. For Southwest fanatics, the Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card comes with a $75 travel credit and 7,500 points for every year you maintain your account. It'll also allow you to fly in style with four upgraded boardings per year. This plethora of travel perks help offset a $149 annual fee.

If you're a regular Southwest flyer but are looking to pay less annually, the Premier version will set you back $99 per year. It still has sweet rewards like the Priority card, including no foreign transaction fees and a 6,000 anniversary points bonus.

Want similar bonuses for even less per year? The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card has a $69 annual fee and an anniversary bonus to boot. It's 3,000 per year rather than 6,000, yet this card earns you one point for every dollar spent on all purchases.

No matter which Southwest card fits your flying style, you really can't go wrong. They all have unlimited rewards that aren't complicated by a spending cap or confusing categories. Additionally, the perks they offer are useful since transit, streaming, Internet and other costs are largely unavoidable nowadays.

So if you want simple rewards on travel cards with brand new welcome offers, Chase Bank has you covered with its Southwest Rapid Rewards line.

