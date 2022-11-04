ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shop early QVC Black Friday deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and Barefoot Dreams

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byCWM_0iyxKsLm00
Shop early Black Friday deals at QVC this weekend only. Reviewed/QVC

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is coming and we are keeping track of all the best sales and deals . From air purifiers and laptops to beauty products and cozy throws, the QVC Black Friday sale has deals to satisfy all your shopping needs. Keep scrolling for the best early QVC deals to score now through Sunday, November 6 at 11:59pm EST .

Shop QVC Black Friday sale

Right now, you can save big on popular brands like Dyson, Ninja, Skechers, KitchenAid, Barefoot Dreams and more. Better still, new QVC customers can enter coupon code OFFER at checkout to score an additional $15 off their first purchase.

Walmart deals: Save big ahead of Black Friday 2022 on LG, Serta, Bissell and more

Earn a $900 cash back bonus: Learn more about the Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards

One of the best vacuums we've tried , the Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree vacuum , is currently available for $100 off. Typically $449, you can snag this Dyson vacuum for $349.98 at QVC. When we tested the V8, our reviewers raved about its powerful suction and the versatile attachments. If you've been on the hunt for a sleek, lightweight vacuum that you can easily tuck away, the V8 absolute could be your new go-to.

Anther top-rated product on sale at QVC is the KitchenAid 9-speed hand mixer . Normally $109.99, the kitchen tool is $30 off during the early Black Friday sale, ringing up at $79.99. The customer-favorite hand mixer comes with a pro whisk, two turbo beaters, two dough hooks, blending rod and storage bag. You'll be baking holiday cookies and treats all season long with this kitchen tool.

At the QVC Black Friday sale, you can save on many popular items across all categories—and, to make life easier, we have them all listed below.

The best Black Friday deals at QVC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OTLL_0iyxKsLm00
Save on Dyson, KitchenAid and more at QVC's early Black Friday sale this weekend. Reviewed/QVC

Shop QVC Black Friday sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop early QVC Black Friday deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and Barefoot Dreams

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best early sales to shop now

Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
buckinghamshirelive.com

You can get cheap Krispy Kreme doughnuts just by pulling a face

Krispy Kreme is on a mission to inspire and reward the nation in the art of pulling spooky faces with Tiree Dawson, runner-up in the annual World Gurning Championships. Krispy Kreme is rewarding Brits who pull fiendish faces with a discount of up to 30% on their favourite doughnut dozen in Krispy Kreme shops.
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Yahoo!

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy to help you get you through Thursday? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a popular iRobot Roomba at a $95 discount. How about a set of bestselling towels for 50% off? Maybe fan-favorite JBL earbuds for $40 off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

669K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy