Blaine, MN

Dept. of Natural Resources expects fewer hunters this deer opener

By John Lauritsen
 5 days ago

BLAINE, Minn. -- Thousands of hunters will head outdoors this weekend for the firearms deer opener. Next to the fishing opener, it's the busiest time of year at Capra's Sporting Goods in Blaine.

"Guys are in buying their license, getting their deer scent. They can't find their orange hat or gloves or this or that," said Dean Capra.

Since the early '80s, the store itself has been closed on the Saturday opener so employees can carry on their own hunting traditions. Something new owner Sam Oftedahl plans to continue.

"The true Capra's will stay the same but we are just going to make it bigger and better," said Oftedahl. "It's been crazy busy. It's fun seeing all the people come in last-minute. It's not just me always going last-minute, the customers are too."

The Department of Natural Resources would like Capra's and other stores to be even busier. They say the number of deer hunters drops about 3% each year, and the average age is now 57.

To appeal to young and old hunters, Oftedahl said he plans to market more online and add more categories to the store, such as women's clothing and meat processing, as high meat prices are a concern for some people.

"I've been letting the does go because my kids shot so many. This year I'm shooting one, because I need the meat now," hunter Tim Gisborne said.

The DNR said adding more hunters would help with deer numbers. And license fees go towards conservation efforts. Hunting itself helps bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the state.

"We talk about hunting all week. We've got the itch to go out and do it," said Oftedahl.

The hope is that about 200,000 deer will be harvested this year, but the DNR doesn't think the state will reach that goal. While chronic wasting disease only impacts about 1% of the Minnesota deer population right now, hunters are advised not to eat meat infected with the disease.

