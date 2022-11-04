ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 4

Related
WTGS

Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week

Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WARNING are in effect from the Flagler/Volusia County Line in Florida to Altamaha Sound. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WATCH are in effect from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to intensify. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Nicole will deliver wind and rain for end of the week

WTGS — TUESDAY 10 PM. As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its approach to southern Florida, Tropical Storm Watches are in place up and down the I-95 corridor and Tropical Storm Warnings are in place off shore. Nicole is a large system that sprawls several hundred miles. It now packs...
FLORIDA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Pee Dee Electric announces large power outage

ROCKINGHAM — More than 2,000 Pee Dee Electric customers are without power. The regional power company announced around 5:20 p.m. that its North Rockingham substation was down, affecting 2,256 customers. PDE’s real-time outage viewer was not working at 5:45 p.m. so the exact area of the outage is unknown....
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WTGS

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTGS

Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
WRAL

FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida

Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
FLORIDA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolina ushers in new era of electric vehicle manufacturing

One of the state’s key economic drivers, advanced manufacturing specifically auto manufacturing, appears to be on the verge of a dramatic new expansion that could create thousands of jobs, and help South Carolina maintain its’ competitive position in the global economy. As the auto industry begins to pivot...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy