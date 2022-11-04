Read full article on original website
Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week
Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WARNING are in effect from the Flagler/Volusia County Line in Florida to Altamaha Sound. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WATCH are in effect from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to intensify. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday,...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
Nicole will deliver wind and rain for end of the week
WTGS — TUESDAY 10 PM. As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its approach to southern Florida, Tropical Storm Watches are in place up and down the I-95 corridor and Tropical Storm Warnings are in place off shore. Nicole is a large system that sprawls several hundred miles. It now packs...
Pee Dee Electric announces large power outage
ROCKINGHAM — More than 2,000 Pee Dee Electric customers are without power. The regional power company announced around 5:20 p.m. that its North Rockingham substation was down, affecting 2,256 customers. PDE’s real-time outage viewer was not working at 5:45 p.m. so the exact area of the outage is unknown....
When Tropical Storm Nicole could impact the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Nicole transitions into a Tropical Storm, expected to intensify
Where to find election results for Georgia, South Carolina midterm election
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Georgia and South Carolina voters have big decisions to make in the Midterms - the November 2022 elections. Here's where you'll be able to find election results in your area, once the ballots have been counted. Statewide results for Georgia. Statewide results for South Carolina. Election...
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Temperatures to heat back up Monday after morning fog prompts First Alert Weather Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will gradually come to an end, but the warmth will stick around to kick off this week. Once the cold front finally moves through the Carolinas late Monday, high temperatures will get back to feeling more like November. First Alert Weather Day Monday AM:...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
South Carolina election updates: Republicans have another strong night statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Results of the key races in the South Carolina midterm elections are in and it was another good night for Republicans, as they once again swept all statewide races. News19 has full South Carolina election results for the governor's race, superintendent of education, U.S. Senate, U.S....
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
South Carolina ushers in new era of electric vehicle manufacturing
One of the state’s key economic drivers, advanced manufacturing specifically auto manufacturing, appears to be on the verge of a dramatic new expansion that could create thousands of jobs, and help South Carolina maintain its’ competitive position in the global economy. As the auto industry begins to pivot...
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
