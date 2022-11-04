Read full article on original website
THE GREATEST HITS TOUR IS TO PLAY AT THE PLAZA
THE GREATEST HITS TOUR IS TO PLAY AT THE PLAZA ON MAY 17. Evansville, IN – November 4, 2022 – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring for a night of incredible music! With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Their formidable musical arsenal continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million, and streams approaching 10 million per week.
How Active Duty Military Members Can Get Free Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville
The Thanksgiving Weekend tradition will return to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville when the 88th Hadi Shrine Circus kicks off on Thanksgiving evening. As they've done for the past several years, the Shriners are saying thanks to all active duty members of the military by giving them the opportunity to take in a performance absolutely free.
Have the Ultimate Video Game Experience When You Play Your Friends on a 19-Foot Screen in Evansville
Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact, in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
An Exciting Pickleball Tournament in Owensboro Will Benefit Beloved Local Charity
The fastest growing sport in the United States is quickly growing in popularity here in Owensboro-Daviess County as well. Local and regional pickleball players have been lining up for a huge benefit tournament taking place at Merchant Centre Court in a few weeks. That tournament, the River City Open, is...
APP EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Your Chance to See Cody Johnson in Evansville
The most popular concerts (by far) to get booked in Evansville are country concerts. That's because country concerts always sell a bunch of tickets, and that's because country concerts are just plain fun. The music is fun and the artists know how to put on a good show. I reckon that's what you can expect when Cody Johnson comes to town. We want to make your experience even more enjoyable by giving you a chance to WIN a pair of tickets.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Queen Tribute Band Coming to Southern Indiana Theater and They ‘Will Rock You’
The 2018 rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won Rami Malek a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury AND ginned up renewed interest in the legendary band. Whether or not that was necessary--the title song, "We Will Rock You", "Another One Bites the Dust," and so...
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
city-countyobserver.com
UE Picks Up Solid Road Win At Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Finishing with 19 kills each, Alondra Vazquez and Giulia Cardona led the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory over Missouri State on Friday evening. It was the fourth road victory in a row for Evansville. Vazquez led the Purple Aces with 16...
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
city-countyobserver.com
New Stationery Store Adds To Growing Retail Scene
The shop features a wide array of cards, letter-pressed stationery, vintage-inspired Christmas décor and wrapping paper, fountain pens, gift-worthy bound notebooks, and more. Memo will hold various art classes and have a custom stationery department starting in early 2023. Heather Vaught is the store’s owner and has been designing custom wedding and business stationery for more than a decade. Community members can shop at Memo during the Holiday Open House hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) on Saturday, November 5, or during their regular hours.
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
