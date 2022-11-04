Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
FOX2now.com
The Bold Look of Kohler can be in your house, take an in-person tour at their showroom in Ladue
When you visit the St. Louis Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply, you experience a modern, innovative showroom and see what is possible in your home from Kohler. The Bold Look of Kohler can be in your house, take …. When you visit the St. Louis Kohler Signature Store by...
FOX2now.com
Money Saver: The clock is ticking on these savings at Old Navy Online
The clock is ticking on these savings at Old Navy Online. Money Saver: The clock is ticking on these savings …. The clock is ticking on these savings at Old Navy Online. Gobble up the Thanksgiving specials at The Rock Med …. he Face and the Body has a location...
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Rocking Out at Prospectors Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell rocked out with the Eye of the Tiger and all sorts of crystals and geodes at the Prospectors Crystals, Rocks, and Gift Shop in High Ridge. He also got to split open the most amazing amethyst. Take a trip with the family and rock out together.
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis area business fights back against costly …. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup...
FOX2now.com
Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters
It must be the most St. Louis crime ever to be committed
FOX2now.com
Pickled Popcorn is our pick
ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
FOX2now.com
Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary on music industry
Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit song “If Loving You Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right.”. Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary …. Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
FOX2now.com
Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting
Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
FOX2now.com
iKarateclub.com has a special self-defense seminar for women
ST. LOUIS – We are going to be out more with the busy holiday shopping season, so let’s all be safe and aware. The founder of iKarateClub.com, Ali Moseia, is having a Fit, Agile and Aware Workshop for Women this Friday, November 11 at the Richmond Heights Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
FOX2now.com
Man admits stealing dozens of catalytic converters from around St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A prolific thief appeared in federal court and admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters around the St. Louis area. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Matthew Jennings, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods.
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
FOX2now.com
Salvation Army kicks off their 75th Anniversary Tree of Lights Campaign
ST. LOUIS – November 19 at Kiener Plaza is the place to be for the lighting of The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights. It all happens at 5:00 p.m. The tree lighting starts the season of giving for The Salvation Army. There are many ways to get support and get involved with the Tree of Lights campaign. From bell ringing, to adopting an angel as part of the Angel Tree campaign or directly donating towards The Salvation Army.
