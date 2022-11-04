ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs

Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis area business fights back against costly …. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis

Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pickled Popcorn is our pick

ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting

Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub.com has a special self-defense seminar for women

ST. LOUIS – We are going to be out more with the busy holiday shopping season, so let’s all be safe and aware. The founder of iKarateClub.com, Ali Moseia, is having a Fit, Agile and Aware Workshop for Women this Friday, November 11 at the Richmond Heights Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man admits stealing dozens of catalytic converters from around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A prolific thief appeared in federal court and admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters around the St. Louis area. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Matthew Jennings, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
generalaviationnews.com

Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS

Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Salvation Army kicks off their 75th Anniversary Tree of Lights Campaign

ST. LOUIS – November 19 at Kiener Plaza is the place to be for the lighting of The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights. It all happens at 5:00 p.m. The tree lighting starts the season of giving for The Salvation Army. There are many ways to get support and get involved with the Tree of Lights campaign. From bell ringing, to adopting an angel as part of the Angel Tree campaign or directly donating towards The Salvation Army.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

