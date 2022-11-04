Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Kickoff Time, TV for Florida vs. Vanderbilt Locked In
The stage is set for Florida vs. Vanderbilt in Week 12.
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Independent Florida Alligator
Finley, Gators confident for new season
Gators fans got a taste of the revamped Florida women's basketball team during an exhibition game against Saint Leo at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Nov. 2. The Gators hammered the Lions over four quarters, securing an overwhelming 110-46 victory. Although one game is a small sample size , the...
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
WCJB
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts will cancel classes. Alachua County. Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
WCJB
UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting. In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year. He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
alachuachronicle.com
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
Florida deputies arrest blind man for carrying cane
The only charge on his booking is resisting an officer.
spoonuniversity.com
The Florida Vintage Market: Where Local Art and Fashion Meets Food Trucks
A day to browse, thrift, and try new food was an opportunity I could not deny myself. As someone new to Gainesville and a little self-conscious about eating alone, I’ve struggled to go out and try the amazing restaurant options the town has to offer. When I heard about the Florida Vintage Market, however, I shoved my worries aside, grabbed a friend, and took the bus down to see what it was all about.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD is investigating fatal shooting today
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) units are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street investigating a homicide. At about 1:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a black male of unknown age.
