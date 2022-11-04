ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
WTGS

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Chatham County officials prepare for Election Day, give info for heading to the polls

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election officials in Chatham County are getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, amidst reports of record-breaking early voting turnout. One representative with the Chatham County Board of Elections discussed a few reminders before voters head to the polls tomorrow. Although early...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County

This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
WSAV News 3

Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained at Glynn County chemical plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant caught fire Monday morning in Glynn County, which prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island was evacuated and multiple explosions were reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick. Both […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Mayor Van Johnson talks LOST split at weekly press conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the state of negotiations regarding revenue from the LOST penny sales tax at his press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said Chatham County and its several municipalities have been debating how to divvy up the funds collected from LOST for months.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles

Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

