WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022
All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
Bulloch County Local Election Results
Keep checking back we are updating local election results throughout the evening as the results are tabulated.
Police enforce ordinances to limit protestors outside of Quinton Simon’s home as search continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A new sign went up in front of the home where Quinton Simon was last seen. It is there as a warning to protestors after Chatham County police promised to return peace to the neighborhood. A ‘No Loitering’ sign now stands right in front of the home where the toddler […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
WTGS
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
WTGS
Chatham County officials prepare for Election Day, give info for heading to the polls
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election officials in Chatham County are getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, amidst reports of record-breaking early voting turnout. One representative with the Chatham County Board of Elections discussed a few reminders before voters head to the polls tomorrow. Although early...
WJCL
Fire at Effingham County paper company causes thick plumes of smoke
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at the International Paper plant in Effingham County caused thick plumes of smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out at the facility on Highway 80 at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported. The fire...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained at Glynn County chemical plant
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant caught fire Monday morning in Glynn County, which prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island was evacuated and multiple explosions were reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick. Both […]
WJCL
Big Lottery Win in Bluffton: Here's how much one person's Mega Millions ticket is worth
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Did you recently purchase a lottery ticket in Bluffton?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, one lucky person bought a ticket worth $10,000 last week. The Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Bluffton Maruti LLC at 2 Bruin Road.
At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
wtoc.com
Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting. Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market. A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson talks LOST split at weekly press conference
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the state of negotiations regarding revenue from the LOST penny sales tax at his press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said Chatham County and its several municipalities have been debating how to divvy up the funds collected from LOST for months.
wtoc.com
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
WTGS
Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
