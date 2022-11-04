Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Repreve Maker Cites Customer Inventory Glut in Slashing Outlook
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes medicine decreased cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
A new analysis found SGLT-2 inhibitors, a diabetes medication, decreased the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure, in high-risk patients regardless of whether they have Type 2 diabetes. Pooled results from 13 major trials of empagliflozin and similar medicines showed that study participants who received the SGLT-2...
aao.org
Week in review: AI-assisted retinal imaging, sleep and glaucoma, uveitis risk factors in JIA
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous, Uveitis. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Retinal vasculometry using AI may be the future of stroke and MI detection. Retinal images from approximately 72,000 participants in 2 large-scale cohort studies were assessed with an automated, artificial intelligence...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
hcplive.com
Gene-Editing Therapy NTLA-2001 Shows Potential for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
A single intravenous dose of NTLA-2001 significantly reduced abnormal levels of transthyretin in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, reports new data from AHA 2022. A single intravenous infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas90-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy. The...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Neurosteer Gets FDA OK for EEG Brain Monitoring Platform
Neurosteer today announced the FDA clearance of its Neurosteer single-channel EEG brain monitoring platform. This clearance allows Neurosteer's unobtrusive multi-purpose system to be used in a broad range of clinical settings. In the ICU, it can offer continuous brain monitoring to support critical interventions. In a doctor's office, it can aid in the early detection of pre-symptomatic cognitive decline, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia. And in pharma drug trials, it can assist in the rapid and cost-effective mass screening of subjects who may be suffering from neurodegenerative disorders.
News-Medical.net
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
getnews.info
Bariatric Surgery Devices Market worth $2.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The bariatric surgery devices market is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland),”. In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson (US) signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft (US) to further enable its digital surgery solutions. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9...
