As far as Water Follies is concerned, it's on a decline and has been for the last 10 years. Water Follies use to be more than just the boat races being the closing act,but over the years it's base has been declining. The average age for the base is 50 years old and up. Truth be known the base of those who watch the races are dying off. Nothing was done in earlier years to bring in a younger generation. There is also the fact that the organization that oversees the unlimited class boats has lost race sites and boat count is extremely down. Look at the year 2022 when all you had was 4 in the three classes that raced. The unlimited ranks started with 6 for the weekend and ended up with 4 not a very good show. The highlight of the weekend was watching the vintage unlimited boats run their exhibition,and after they were done a good part of the crowd left.
