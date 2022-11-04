Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa To Have DC Dream Come True With James Gunn Now In Control
It's only been two weeks since James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as co-heads of the newly-formed DC Studios and while fan support might be somewhat mixed, the two have vocal supporters: one is David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Momoa has already...
Ryan Reynolds Talks Deadpool 3 And Getting Hugh Jackman On Board
Marvel fans rejoiced back in September when Ryan Reynolds dropped the bombshell that Hugh Jackman would come back one last time to play Wolverine and join Reynolds in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3. Jackman had previously said he had retired from the role with the critically-acclaimed Logan back in 2017, but it didn't take much to convince Jackman to return apparently.
Star Wars TV Show The Acolyte Cast Confirmed With Matrix Star, As Production Begins
Disney has announced that production is now underway on its next Star Wars live-action TV series, The Acolyte, and the company also confirmed the cast. As announced previously, Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will star on the show alongside Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones).
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon Spin-Off Adds Chernobyl Star To Its Cast
Daryl Dixon's world just got a little bigger with brand-new additions to the spin-off's cast. Deadline is reporting that actors Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) are set to star opposite Norman Reedus in the upcoming spin-off aptly titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The...
Succession's Jeremy Strong Almost Played Skinny Captain America
Jeremy Strong, who stars on HBO's Succession, has revealed he could have played the skinny version of Captain America in the 2011 film. Speaking to The Times, Strong said he auditioned to play the role of the undersized Steve Rogers before he became the more muscly Captain America. "They needed...
Keanu Reeves To Appear As John Wick In Ballerina Spin-off Film
If you were thinking he'd be back, you're right: Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick not just in John Wick: Chapter 4, but also in the upcoming spin-off, Ballerina, Collider reports. Details on Reeves' role in the film and the film's plot are both very light. The...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review -- Long Live The King
The first Black Panther movie was both a watershed moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and superhero movies at large with its incredible scale and scope, bolstered by its all-star cast and the directorial vision of Ryan Coogler. A lot has changed in the four years since its release, however, both outside the fictional shared universe and within it. In 2020, star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, forcing the script and the plans for the movie to be completely reconfigured while the COVID-19 pandemic put strains on production. Meanwhile, Disney pushed full steam ahead on MCU related content on Disney+, meaning the MCU was speeding up at an exponential rate--not the best circumstance for an impromptu pivot on a tentpole franchise.
HBO's Last Of Us Series Is Tender And Human, Actor Says
Murray Bartlett, who plays Frank in the upcoming The Last of Us TV series, has commented on the upcoming drama. Speaking to Collider, Bartlett praised the scripts and cast in particular. "The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television...
The Whale Trailer Reveals First Look At Brendan Fraser's Celebrated Performance
A24 has released the first trailer for The Whale, in which Brendan Fraser plays a 600-pound man who is trying to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. The movie is directed by Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) and is...
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Watch a new look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston
On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment officially released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming biographical musical-drama film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which focuses on the life and legacy of American pop sensation, Whitney Houston. The film is directed by “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, from a screenplay written by Anthony McCarten, who previously wrote the musical biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” centered around the rock band Queen, and the historical drama “Darkest Hour.” Both of those films won Oscars for the respective leads, Rami Malek and Gary Oldman. You can watch the new trailer here: Naomi Ackie leads the cast as Whitney Houston and is...
AMC, Where Heartbreak Feels Good, Will Now Let You Get Fired Via Zoom In Its Theaters
Beginning sometime in 2023, AMC Theaters and Zoom are coming together to allow audience members to video chat from the comfort of their local movie theater. The two companies announced the collaboration in a small press release that gave faint details, but Variety is reporting at least 17 AMC locations across the United States will work together with Zoom to facilitate conference calls between "small, medium and large-sized groups" in different venues.
Disney Plus Hits Over 164 Million Subscribers Worldwide
With various streaming service vying for new subscribers in what's becoming a very crowded market, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all seeing year-over-year growth. As of October 1, 2022, Disney+ has hit over 164 million paid subscribers for its streaming service. During its Q4 2022 investor call, Disney released subscriber...
Batman Incorporated #2 - No More Teachers Part 2
The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman's mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker's past. A secret that refuses to die.
