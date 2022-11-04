Read full article on original website
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
How rainy weather is affecting the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day. “All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol. Local and state […]
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
Olive harvest reaches 20-year low
USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold
The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
Porterville nonprofits host winter coat giveaway
At the giveaway, 124 individuals were given more than just coats, however. People were also provided with sleeping bags, shoes, mittens, hygienic kits, books, beanies, haircuts, optometry – eye care – services and vaccines for COVID-19 and Influenza. Kitty Highfill, co-chair of the coat, shoe and sleeping bag drive for the Porterville Local Initiatives Navigation Center (LINC), said as temperatures continue to drop, the center wants to express some humanity by helping the homeless population be a little warmer.
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
Valadao vs Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
High-Speed Rail development requires Kings County closure
The High-Speed Rail Authority announced new road work being done on Houston Avenue in Kings County in accordance with the development of the high-speed rail route. The roadwork consists of intermittent shoulder closures along Houston Avenue between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue for utility relocation, according to a press release.
Non-profit receives $1 million to help Central Valley small business owners
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been helping small business owners since 2001. Recently, the James Irvine Foundation granted them $1 million to help local businesses.
Winter storm coming with rain and snow
Sunday in Bakersfield brought a gorgeous day with the high reaching 74°, but the afternoon started to see some cloud cover. The looming Pacific storm has made its way to the valley, meaning that temperatures will drop this week and Kern County will get a dose of much needed rain.
Evictions up in Fresno County as scammers target real estate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week CBS47 helped homeowners get their home back after a fraudulent lease left them locked out. Friday, our station explores the eviction process in Fresno County as scammers target empty homes. “Over the years it is a consistent problem,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti. “Real estate is ripe for […]
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
