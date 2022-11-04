ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss

Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105

Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
KENNER, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks pull out gut-check win against shorthanded 76ers

Desperate times need desperate measures. New York Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup tweaks and Cam Reddish’s desperate attempt to plant himself in the rotation saved them from what could have been a disastrous loss on the road. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 106-104...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘You need closers’: Doc Rivers explains where Joel Embiid, James Harden absences left Sixers short in brutal loss to Knicks

PHILADELPHIA – In their first game of the 2022-23 season without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers lost. The New York Knicks came from behind to win 106-104. The Sixers were able to generate shots — shooting 18 more attempts from the field than the Knicks — but couldn’t convert, shooting 37.8 as a team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

