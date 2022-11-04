Read full article on original website
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court?
James Harden will be out for a month due to a foot injury. The post Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss
Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
Tyrese Maxey thrills as Sixers fall to Knicks in 4th quarter collapse
There would be no Joel Embiid, no James Harden, and not even a Danuel House for the Sixers Friday night as they faced Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Yet even still, the team persevered and fought on as best they could. Against the Knicks, a team that has...
Knicks fan sends MSG into frenzy with incredible half-court shot
A New York Knicks fan got the crowd at Madison Square Garden whipped up into a frenzy at halftime on Saturday night during their game against the Boston Celtics.
Despite Losing, 76ers Felt Good About Effort vs. Knicks on Friday
The 76ers couldn't celebrate a loss to the Knicks, but they were encouraged by the team's improvement in the effort department.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
As far as predictions go, expect the Boston Celtics to take this road game and add a win to their tally.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105
Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
Tyrese Maxey gives an update on Sixers star big man Joel Embiid
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with a slew of injuries and health issues as they know that James Harden will be out a month due to a foot injury, but they’re also dealing with Joel Embiid dealing with the flu. The big fella has missed two...
Knicks pull out gut-check win against shorthanded 76ers
Desperate times need desperate measures. New York Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup tweaks and Cam Reddish’s desperate attempt to plant himself in the rotation saved them from what could have been a disastrous loss on the road. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 106-104...
‘You need closers’: Doc Rivers explains where Joel Embiid, James Harden absences left Sixers short in brutal loss to Knicks
PHILADELPHIA – In their first game of the 2022-23 season without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers lost. The New York Knicks came from behind to win 106-104. The Sixers were able to generate shots — shooting 18 more attempts from the field than the Knicks — but couldn’t convert, shooting 37.8 as a team.
NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"
It was a good day out for a New York Knicks fan who hit a half-court shot to win a car. The fan, who sported a John Starks No. 3 jersey, swished in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ Barrett, sending the crowd into a tizzy.
Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Boston Celtics
The Bulls look to continue their winning ways with a visit to Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
