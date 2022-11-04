Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year
LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
Sunny Sweeney at the Cactus on Wednesday, November 9
LUBBOCK, Texas—Sunny Sweeney brings her own style to the Cactus on Wednesday, November 9. This will be Sunny’s first time performing at the Cactus; however, not her first time in Lubbock. She will be sharing her new hits plus some of her oldies. Get your tickets at cactustheater.com.
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day event on Friday, November 11
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum will mark Veterans Day with an event on Friday, November 11. Veterans Days is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. According to a press release...
Saturday, November 5 is the Walk to End Alzheimer
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Walk to End Alzheimer is happening on Saturday, November 5 at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. The morning will begin with a ceremony before the walk. Reach out to Heather Simmons for more information hesimmons@alz.org or visit the website: act.alz.org/lubbock2022.
Edge Theatre presents The Thanksgiving Play
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Thanksgiving Play, presented by The Edge Theatre is two weekends in November. Written in 2015, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny production. Get tickets and show times at edgetheatrelubbock.org.
TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000
LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
First United Methodist Church hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19. According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 1411 Broadway. The community...
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/6/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Election Day is just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8. One measure on the ballot this election cycle is the future of Lubbock’s roads and streets. We’ll discuss the details of this year’s road bond with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. A similar measured failed at the ballot box roughly one year ago.
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH. Tonight:. Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy, mild,...
Donors give to Wayland Baptist University in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced it has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the school. According to a press release from WBU, the new record comes with roughly two months left in the current calendar year and during a time when economic conditions have created challenges.
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: November 7th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low of 57°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 74°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight,...
Covenant Medical Center receives major accolades from Healthgrades
LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently announced that Covenant Medical Center received 12 major accolades from Healthgrades. According to a press release from Covenant Health, Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
