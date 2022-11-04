ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss

Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE

