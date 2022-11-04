Read full article on original website
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU ranked above Tennessee? Fans, media blast Playoff committee's choice
Tennessee’s spot at the top of the College Football Playoffs rankings only lasted one week. However, falling entirely out of the top 4 has fans and media blasting the committee. Undefeated TCU out of the Big 12 jumped into the No. 4 spot after beating Texas Tech 34-24. Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
First-Half Defense, Second-Half Offense Propels Vols to Season Opening Win
No. 11 Tennessee Basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 season on Monday evening against Tennessee Tech inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Vols won the game in a blowout, defeating the Golden Eagles 75-43 with great first-half defense and incredible second-half offense. Below are some quick ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss
Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Checks in on "Nervous" Tennessee Vols After Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But teams that lost over the weekend - like the Tennessee Vols - need to talk with someone. SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team that weights in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
ttusports.com
Tech men's basketball kicks off 2022-23 campaign at No. 11 Tennessee Monday night
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Tennessee Tech men's basketball team will kick off the 2022-23 campaign with a familiar trip east to Knoxville, squaring off with No. 11 Tennessee on Monday's opening night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT against a Vols...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
