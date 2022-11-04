ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Tera Klutz wins second term as state auditor

Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election for a second term as the state's auditor. Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office — particularly helping people find public spending data through the state’s online transparency portal. “But I'm telling you, there's a lot more to...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Republican Daniel Elliot elected as Indiana state treasurer as Democrat Jessica McClellan concedes

Republican Daniel Elliot was elected as Indiana state treasurer against Democratic opponent, Jessica McClellan. In his campaign, Elliot emphasized his commitment to promoting economic development, particularly in rural areas, promoting cybersecurity and ensuring transparency within government. Prior to being elected to office, Elliot was a software engineer and the president...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

California voters reject measures to legalize sports betting

SAN FRANCISCO — The defeat of two propositions in California, according to a call by The Associated Press, keeps the largest market in America closed to legal sports betting. The measures would have allowed gambling companies to bring in billions of dollars in revenue, according to some estimates. Proposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Tuesday is Election Day. Here's what you need to know

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls. The first thing to know is where your polling place is. Nearly two-thirds of Indiana counties use “vote centers.” That means you can vote in any polling place in that county. If you don’t live in a vote center county, you have to cast your ballot at one specific location. You can find all that information online at IndianaVoters.com.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

CenterPoint Energy, other large utility customers have highest bills in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility — and other large Indiana utilities aren’t far behind. That’s according to a survey of Indiana residents’ bills by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The average CenterPoint residential customer pays about $168 a month for...
INDIANA STATE

