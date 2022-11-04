Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Valadao vs Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
FFX: Quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County teams proved they were ready to take on the best of the Valley in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs. Eleven Kern County teams will take the field during the quarterfinal rounds. Garces Memorial, Wasco, Chavez, Delano and Centennial suffered heartbreaking losses in their first […]
Bakersfield Now
4 clerks at Delano businesses arrested, cited for selling alcohol to minors in operation
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four clerks at businesses in the Delano area were arrested, cited and are due to appear in court for selling alcohol to a person under 21, called citation B&P 25658(a), according to the Delano Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 5, agents from the California Alcohol...
Tejon Tribe of California weighs in on Propositions 26 and 27
Ballot propositions 26 and 27 have to do with expanding tribal gaming privileges and letting companies offer online sports betting in California.
sjvsun.com
Will Kern Co. really get bailed out by Newsom for oil’s mandated shut down? Here are the facts.
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”. The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that,...
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in California gang sweep
A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 […]
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
KMJ
Multiple People Shot During Illegal Street Race In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot Sunday night during an illegal street race. Deputies were called to the area of Ave 208 and Road 84 in Tulare for a street race that turned into a shooting around 8:00 p.m.
8 California cities ranked among Top 10 for worst drivers in America
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one. The study ranked […]
thesungazette.com
Olive harvest reaches 20-year low
USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
KTLA.com
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups open playoffs with dominant victory
The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford. The No. 4 seed Bullpups advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Bakersfield...
SWAT respond to Porterville garage after death threat, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A six-hour SWAT standoff took place in Porterville on Monday after a report of a man chasing someone with a knife resulted in the suspect barricading himself in a garage, according to police. Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Cottage Street about a […]
2 Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A solo vehicle rollover traffic collision trapped and injured two occupants late Saturday night, Nov. 5, on 23rd and C Street just around 11:35 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Two patients were extricated from the vehicle by Bakersfield Fire Department personnel and transported to a...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
Narcan distributed in Sanger in honor of local Fentanyl overdose victim
Sebastian Moreno was 24 when he died of a Fentanyl overdose in February.
