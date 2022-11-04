CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO