ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Valadao vs Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in California gang sweep

A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

8 California cities ranked among Top 10 for worst drivers in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one. The study ranked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Olive harvest reaches 20-year low

USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups open playoffs with dominant victory

The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford. The No. 4 seed Bullpups advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Bakersfield...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations

VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy