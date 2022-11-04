ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Harrisburg man dies in Cumberland County shooting

One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Cumberland County. State police were called to the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. Sunday. State police say a verbal altercation between to males, escalated to a physical altercation, and resulted in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
