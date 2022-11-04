ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Funeral arrangements made for late Grand Rapids pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Grand Rapids pastor who passed away last week. Bishop Dennis J. McMurray passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Renaissance Church of God in Christ. The church released the following service schedule, which begins next week:. Thursday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 8

1. Emmanuel Hospice invites the community to send messages of gratitude or join its Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program. Sending messages is easy: you can email them to ehinfo@emmanuelhospice.org. Or if you want to mail a letter, send it to Emmanuel Hospice at 401 Hall Street Southeast, Suite 263, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Tudor Dixon casts ballot in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon cast her ballot in Norton Shores on the morning of Election Day. She brought her three children along while she voted at the fire station. Dixon addressed the media shortly after, saying she feels good about her chances of becoming...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
WEST OLIVE, MI
Fox17

Comstock Public Schools closed for phone outage

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public School students get an unexpected day off today. In an early morning tweet, the district said a global phone outage forced them to shut down for Wednesday. This comes just over 1 week after a similar outage closed Comstock Elementary. No word if the...
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes

NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Drawing delayed for $1.9 billion record Powerball jackpot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP MODIFIED) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The website of the California Lottery Association said the next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday. Due to technical issues,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox17

Iowa gun lobby celebrates win of constitutional amendment

The U.S. Constitution makes it a right for an individual to bear weapons, but it is couched with ambiguous language that has prompted debate among historians and legal experts alike. Iowa’s new constitutional amendment eliminates that ambiguity. It's language somewhat resembles the Second Amendment but does not include phrasing such...
IOWA STATE
Fox17

Kentwood holiday tree lighting ceremony, parade to be held Dec. 1

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is scheduled to ring in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The holiday celebration begins with a parade starting at 6 p.m. outside the public works building, which will run north along Breton Avenue toward the Kentwood Justice Center on Walma Avenue, city officials say.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

How to improve your gut health

Did you know that there are about 40 trillion bacteria in your body and most of that is found in your gut? When we think of bacteria in general, we often think that it’s bad for us. But the bacteria in your gut, also known as your gut microbiome, is incredibly important for your overall health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

GRPD: two people shot, police investigating near local McDonald's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after receiving calls about a person with a gunshot wound at a local McDonald's, just before two victims arrived at the hospital with injuries. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, authorities were called to the McDonald's restaurant on Michigan Street just...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nessel requests FDA approval for OTC birth control pill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control. In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval...
MICHIGAN STATE

