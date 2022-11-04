Read full article on original website
Fox17
Funeral arrangements made for late Grand Rapids pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Grand Rapids pastor who passed away last week. Bishop Dennis J. McMurray passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Renaissance Church of God in Christ. The church released the following service schedule, which begins next week:. Thursday,...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 8
1. Emmanuel Hospice invites the community to send messages of gratitude or join its Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program. Sending messages is easy: you can email them to ehinfo@emmanuelhospice.org. Or if you want to mail a letter, send it to Emmanuel Hospice at 401 Hall Street Southeast, Suite 263, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Fox17
Whitmer makes final push in Grand Rapids, as Dixon rallies outside Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the last weekend before Election Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon made stops across the state to try and win over undecided voters. Whitmer stumped with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus on Sunday. The...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon casts ballot in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon cast her ballot in Norton Shores on the morning of Election Day. She brought her three children along while she voted at the fire station. Dixon addressed the media shortly after, saying she feels good about her chances of becoming...
Fox17
Dress up and help raise money for programs at DA Blodgett at the St. John's Guild Ball
Elevate yourself and others by attending the St. John's Guild Ball to help raise funds to support the programs at DA Blodgett St. John's. The St. John's Guild Ball will take place on November 19 at the JW Marriott- Grand Rapids from 6 to 11 p.m. The evening will begin...
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
Fox17
Comstock Public Schools closed for phone outage
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public School students get an unexpected day off today. In an early morning tweet, the district said a global phone outage forced them to shut down for Wednesday. This comes just over 1 week after a similar outage closed Comstock Elementary. No word if the...
Fox17
Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes
NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
Fox17
Kick-off Thanksgiving Day with a 5K at the 30th annual Turkey Trot
The average person will consume 4,500 calories or more on Thanksgiving Day. Before eating all that food, consider going for a run first at the 30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot on November 24. The race will take place in downtown Grand Rapids starting at the Van Andel Arena. The...
Fox17
2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
Fox17
Grand Rapids election workers prep absentee ballots day before Election Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Election preparations began before Election Day at DeVos Place. Grand Rapids was tasked with tallying 25,000 absentee ballots they’ve gotten back on Monday. However, counting had not begun. Actions by the Michigan Legislature allow for prep work, which means taking absentee ballots out of...
Fox17
Drawing delayed for $1.9 billion record Powerball jackpot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP MODIFIED) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The website of the California Lottery Association said the next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday. Due to technical issues,...
Fox17
Iowa gun lobby celebrates win of constitutional amendment
The U.S. Constitution makes it a right for an individual to bear weapons, but it is couched with ambiguous language that has prompted debate among historians and legal experts alike. Iowa’s new constitutional amendment eliminates that ambiguity. It's language somewhat resembles the Second Amendment but does not include phrasing such...
Fox17
Kentwood holiday tree lighting ceremony, parade to be held Dec. 1
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is scheduled to ring in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The holiday celebration begins with a parade starting at 6 p.m. outside the public works building, which will run north along Breton Avenue toward the Kentwood Justice Center on Walma Avenue, city officials say.
Fox17
How to improve your gut health
Did you know that there are about 40 trillion bacteria in your body and most of that is found in your gut? When we think of bacteria in general, we often think that it’s bad for us. But the bacteria in your gut, also known as your gut microbiome, is incredibly important for your overall health.
Fox17
Voting Accessibility: why residents say language services, absentee ballots, and more make all the difference
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Patrick Parkes, who was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, getting around looks different than it does for most people. Voting also looks a little different for Parkes. He says electronic voting systems have helped to ensure that his voice is heard,...
Fox17
Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
Fox17
GRPD: two people shot, police investigating near local McDonald's
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after receiving calls about a person with a gunshot wound at a local McDonald's, just before two victims arrived at the hospital with injuries. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, authorities were called to the McDonald's restaurant on Michigan Street just...
Fox17
Start your holiday shopping with beautiful gifts and decor from Boxed Bowtique
Two Grand Rapids sisters took their love of clothes and dreams of opening a boutique and made it a reality in the form of The Boxed Bowtique. Now, they want to share their love of cute clothes, shoes, and gifts with the public during their Pink Friday event. Pink Friday...
Fox17
Nessel requests FDA approval for OTC birth control pill
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control. In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval...
