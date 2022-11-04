ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Anfernee Simons (foot) upgraded Monday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Simons was initially listed as doubtful and appeared headed for a third straight absence, but now he has a chance to play. Damian Lillard (calf) has been cleared to return after missing four games, so Simons will have a reduced role on offense if he's available. There will also be fewer minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond (shoulder) out Monday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Malik Monk (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Monk's status is currently in limbo after Sacramento's guard experienced recent right groin soreness. Look for Davion Mitchell to see more minutes if Monk is inactive versus a Cleveland team allowing a 104.7 defensive rating.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubrful to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealign with quad soreness, and it seems as though he's set to miss yet another game. He hasn't seen the court since the season opener. Our models currently project...
CHARLOTTE, NC

