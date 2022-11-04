Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO