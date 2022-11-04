ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Bleacher Report

'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Bleacher Report

AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury

The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
Bleacher Report

Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors. The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round...
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential

The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
Bleacher Report

1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
Bleacher Report

3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have not been afraid to shell out a ton of money to running backs in their prime. So, why not do it again this offseason with Tony Pollard?. The Cowboys face a conundrum going into the offseason because the 25-year-old is more than deserving of a new deal, but Ezekiel Elliott's long-term contract is eating up salary-cap space.
