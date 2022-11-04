Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury
The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Fans for 3 INT, Struggling in Packers' Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game Sunday thanks to three red-zone interceptions en route to a 15-9 road loss to the two-win Detroit Lions at Ford Field. All three picks were back-breakers. On 1st-and-goal at the Detroit 5-yard line in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a...
Jeff Saturday's Hire as Colts HC Ripped by Execs: 'Never Seen Anything Like It'
NFL executives are just as perplexed as fans about the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. “Never seen anything like it,” an executive told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “Will never see anything like it again.”. Indianapolis hired Saturday, a longtime former Colts...
Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors. The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Discusses Possibly Joining Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff
Dan Orlovsky didn't rule out the idea of joining now-former ESPN colleague Jeff Saturday on the Indianapolis Colts' coaching staff. The Colts shocked the NFL world when they announced Saturday will be their interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. Orlovsky said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show...
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL. Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI...
Fritz Pollard Alliance Questions Rooney Rule After Colts Hire Saturday as Interim HC
Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves questioned the impact of the Rooney Rule after the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson provided a statement from Graves on Monday:. The FPA was formed in 2003 to "champion diversity" in the NFL...
3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential
The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds
The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Jeff Saturday 'Fully Experienced Enough' to Be Colts' Interim HC, Jim Irsay Says
Many are questioning the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach to replace Frank Reich. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay is standing by his decision. Irsay told reporters during a press conference Monday that Saturday "is fully experienced enough" and "is...
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
ESPN: Concussion Drug Companies Backed by Brett Favre Overstated Product Benefits
Two drug companies supported by Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre "overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money," according to ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada. Prevacus and PresolMD were working on a nasal spray and cream they claimed could be used for...
Jeff Saturday Says He, Jim Irsay Didn't Discuss Colts HC Job Prior to Reich's Firing
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and interim head coach Jeff Saturday talked during the team's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but it wasn't about the possibility that Saturday would replace Frank Reich. Saturday told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that Irsay called him during the...
3 Cowboys Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys have not been afraid to shell out a ton of money to running backs in their prime. So, why not do it again this offseason with Tony Pollard?. The Cowboys face a conundrum going into the offseason because the 25-year-old is more than deserving of a new deal, but Ezekiel Elliott's long-term contract is eating up salary-cap space.
