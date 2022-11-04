While it is clear that Grey’s Anatomy has set the benchmark for medical drama series across the world, other medical dramas on TV have captured the imagination of viewers the world over with compelling plot lines. The doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital are the focus of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama The Resident which is based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary. The series focuses on the personal and professional lives of the doctors and other aspects of the medical practice that would ordinarily not make the news. Street violence and its effect on the health care system, addiction among doctors, and corruption within the medical industry. Whilst most of the doctors generally want to save lives and show the selflessness most doctors are known for, some are on the lookout for loopholes to exploit for more money. The hospital board and the seemingly unending administrative bureaucracy are a source of constant bottlenecks. Throw in the personal struggles of the doctors, and the romance among colleagues, and what you have is an intense series that makes for entertaining viewing.

