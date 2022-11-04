Read full article on original website
'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Documentary Trailer Investigates a Chilling Military Murder
Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming film I Am Vanessa Guillen, a documentary examining the death of a U.S. Army soldier, and the nationwide calls for justice that came following her henious murder. The film will tell the story of Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist who disappeared...
Breaking Down 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Opening Credits
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevigne Face New Threats in 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Trailer
Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Spotlights Bradley Whitford as Director
In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, the Americans launch their raid on the wife school, with June and Luke hoping for Hannah. Elsewhere in Toronto, the tension between Serena and Mrs. Wheeler grows closer to a boiling point. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence makes a surprising proposal. The episode also marks Bradley Whitford's series directorial debut. This week’s accompanying inside look breaks down the ninth episode, titled “Allegiance.”
'True Detective: Night Country' Has Begun Production In Iceland
After three years of absence, production on Season 4 of True Detective is currently underway. The fourth season of the upcoming HBO anthology crime series is going to be titled True Detective: Night Country. No premiere date has been set for the season. Production for True Detective: Night Country is...
'The Resident' Cast and Character Guide
While it is clear that Grey’s Anatomy has set the benchmark for medical drama series across the world, other medical dramas on TV have captured the imagination of viewers the world over with compelling plot lines. The doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital are the focus of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama The Resident which is based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary. The series focuses on the personal and professional lives of the doctors and other aspects of the medical practice that would ordinarily not make the news. Street violence and its effect on the health care system, addiction among doctors, and corruption within the medical industry. Whilst most of the doctors generally want to save lives and show the selflessness most doctors are known for, some are on the lookout for loopholes to exploit for more money. The hospital board and the seemingly unending administrative bureaucracy are a source of constant bottlenecks. Throw in the personal struggles of the doctors, and the romance among colleagues, and what you have is an intense series that makes for entertaining viewing.
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
