Orlando, FL

Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'

Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’

As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party for failing to make the “red wave” and urged it “to do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster,” while claiming the party needed to “turn back.” “We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
MIAMI, FL
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating with independents reaches 'all-time low' just before midterm elections

President Joe Biden's approval rating among independents has reached an "all-time low" in one survey just before the midterm elections. The survey, from NBC News, did provide some good news for Democrats, finding that they had caught up in enthusiasm for midterm voting with Republican respondents. However, on the president's performance, ratings were decidedly sour, especially among men at 38%, white voters at 37%, rural voters at 29%, and, lowest of all, independents at 28%.

