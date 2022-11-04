Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'
Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
Washington Examiner
Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great
Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
Live Results: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: Georgia US Senate election
One of the nation's closest-watched Senate races remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Tennessee Slavery Vote Results Leave Internet Aghast
Voters in the ruby-red state backed amending its constitution to remove language permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvanians vote for more crime, inflation, and children being taught men can have babies
Based on Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania, most of the state likes record-breaking crime and inflation. They also desire to have their children taught that men can be women, get pregnant, and have babies. That is what was on the ballot Tuesday night, and that is what ultimately won. For Republicans, it's indeed a hard pill to swallow.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’
As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party for failing to make the “red wave” and urged it “to do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster,” while claiming the party needed to “turn back.” “We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst...
Washington Examiner
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
No red wave, but Republicans can finally see a future beyond Donald Trump
Let the record show that at 8:01 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, on a night that would demoralize conservatives, the Republican Party took an important step toward recovery. The headlines will tell you Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul and John Fetterman were the big winners on Tuesday. And they were. The Democrats had turned...
Washington Examiner
Biden's approval rating with independents reaches 'all-time low' just before midterm elections
President Joe Biden's approval rating among independents has reached an "all-time low" in one survey just before the midterm elections. The survey, from NBC News, did provide some good news for Democrats, finding that they had caught up in enthusiasm for midterm voting with Republican respondents. However, on the president's performance, ratings were decidedly sour, especially among men at 38%, white voters at 37%, rural voters at 29%, and, lowest of all, independents at 28%.
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 live: 'Suspicious items' prompt major police response to Kari Lake campaign HQ
Police warned election officials of a "bomb scare" at an early voting site, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately and staff along with a handful of voters were escorted out safely, the board said Sunday on Twitter around 12:44 p.m. Within 20...
Comments / 1