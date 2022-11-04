Read full article on original website
Related
HOT 97
Drake Catches Heat Over Megan Thee Stallion Dis In New Song, Celebs Rally Around Megan
The Wrap Up with L’Orèal Luchi, keeping you informed on everything that happened in hip hop culture this week:. Dr. Miami is riding with Megan Thee Stallion. After Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss, the track Circo Loco, caught heat after Drake seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion. Some fans say Drizzy was being clever with his words, others, like Dr. Miami feel it was a direct diss. The celebrity surgeon trolled Drake on Tik Tok and fueled rumors that Drake had lipo done.
HOT 97
Cardi B Addresses Takeoff’s Tragic Passing For The First Time
Today, (Nov. 11), Takeoff was laid to rest after being tragically killed on November 1 due to a gunshot wound while attending a party in Houston,Texas. Many of the remaining members of Migos have been quiet since the incident occurred earlier this month as well as friends and family around them.
HOT 97
Gabrielle Union Reacts To Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute To Her
Dwyane Wade did something special in honor of his wife’s 50th birthday. He got a tattoo of Gabrielle Union’s initials, GU, on his wrist. She shared the tattoo reveal on Instagram. Gabrielle said, “The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown.” Take a look:
HOT 97
Stefflon Don & Burna Boy Seemingly Take More Shots At Each Other Online
Are Stefflon Don and Burna Boy taking subliminal shots at each other?. The “Hurtin Me” rapper shared a Tik Tok video with the caption, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.” Stefflon did her rendition of the challenge to the song “Meiway” by Ivory Coast. The challenge revolves around saying something you’re thankful for.
HOT 97
EXCLUSIVE: Joeboy Talks New Album, Reveals Title Of Next Single, How Mr. Eazi Discovered Him, + What He Looks For In A Girl
Joeboy, a Nigerian Afro pop and R&B singer, was discovered by fellow Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi in 2017. Since then, he’s released his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and dropped back to back hit singles. As he gears up to release his sophomore album, we got the chance to chat with Joeboy about what fans can expect in the album, the title of his next single, his vocals being used in Bad Bunny’s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, his dreams of working with The Weeknd and Post Malone, what he looks for in a female and more.
HOT 97
Quavo Breaks His Silence Online About Takeoff With Throwback Pictures
Takeoff was laid to rest in Atlanta yesterday (Nov. 11) at the State Farm Arena. Thousands of fans reportedly attended, as the service was open to the public, but was quickly sold out. Today (Nov. 12), Quavo shared heartfelt pictures via Instagram in memory of Takeoff. In the caption, he...
HOT 97
Chris Rock Will Be The First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix
Aside from gearing up to start charging for sharing passwords, Netflix is making another change. The platform will host its first-ever live stream show. Chris Rock has the honor of joining the platform with a history-making moment with a comedy special. It’ll be Chris’ second Netflix stand-up special.
HOT 97
Drewski: ‘You Got To Tighten Up Your Music’! | Heard U
Drewski shared some very important advice to all new artists in this episode of Heard U. Artists are constantly asking DJ’s and influencers to listen to their music and give them feedback. They are in DMs and commenting under IG post “Check My Page”, they just want to be Heard. This is the show for them!
Comments / 0