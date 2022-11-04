Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Prediabetes seminar to be held at Boardman hospital
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health is having a pre-diabetes info-session at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman. It’s from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required. Call 330-480-2676 to register.
WYTV.com
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December. The home bleachers have been there since 1969. The new aluminum-style bleachers will include more handicap-accessible seating. It will fit around 5,000 fans. The current bleachers seat around 6,000. The tradition...
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
WYTV.com
Date announced for Youngstown Holiday Light Up Night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- City officials have confirmed the date for one Youngstown holiday tradition. According to the City of Youngstown Facebook page, the Holiday Light up Night & Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2. The parade map can be seen below:. The post said that Flea on Phelps will commence...
Local kids get forever home on Adoption Day in Mahoning County
His parents said they knew he belonged with them forever.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Commissioner race separated by just over 200 votes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti may have retained her seat, according to unofficial voting returns. It’s a very close race separated by just 204 votes, however. She was challenged by Geno DiFabio, a truck driver who gained prominence locally after he was called...
3 Valley parks to see state grant funding
Three outdoor recreation projects in the Mahoning Valley are growing with funding from the state.
WYTV.com
Election 2022: Cutrona wins battle for Ohio’s 58th District
(WKBN) – Incumbent Al Cutrona has defeated challenger Bruce Neff for Ohio’s 58th District House seat, according to unofficial election returns. Cutrona ran on his experience in office, telling 27 First News in October that he has passed more bills in the House than any other legislator. He said he’s going to continue doing that.
WYTV.com
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel
Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
WYTV.com
Red Cross to hold blood drive at Sharon hospital
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Sharon Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red Cross.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
WYTV.com
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
WYTV.com
Winner selected in 59th District House race
(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
WYTV.com
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to debut at Valley theater
A debut performance of "It's a Wonderful Life" will happen next month on the former Main Street theater stage in Columbiana.
WYTV.com
Man on bond for gun charge; arrested in stolen gun case from Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing him of stealing a gun in September during a prearranged sale on the East Side. Kayan Muhammad, 25, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a charge of theft of a firearm, a third degree felony.
71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania
EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to the Euclid Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid police, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid police discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
