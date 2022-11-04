ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Prediabetes seminar to be held at Boardman hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health is having a pre-diabetes info-session at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman. It’s from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required. Call 330-480-2676 to register.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December. The home bleachers have been there since 1969. The new aluminum-style bleachers will include more handicap-accessible seating. It will fit around 5,000 fans. The current bleachers seat around 6,000. The tradition...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Date announced for Youngstown Holiday Light Up Night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- City officials have confirmed the date for one Youngstown holiday tradition. According to the City of Youngstown Facebook page, the Holiday Light up Night & Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2. The parade map can be seen below:. The post said that Flea on Phelps will commence...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County Commissioner race separated by just over 200 votes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti may have retained her seat, according to unofficial voting returns. It’s a very close race separated by just 204 votes, however. She was challenged by Geno DiFabio, a truck driver who gained prominence locally after he was called...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Election 2022: Cutrona wins battle for Ohio’s 58th District

(WKBN) – Incumbent Al Cutrona has defeated challenger Bruce Neff for Ohio’s 58th District House seat, according to unofficial election returns. Cutrona ran on his experience in office, telling 27 First News in October that he has passed more bills in the House than any other legislator. He said he’s going to continue doing that.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Red Cross to hold blood drive at Sharon hospital

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Sharon Regional Medical Center School of Nursing. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red Cross.
SHARON, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
WYTV.com

Austintown man dead in Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Winner selected in 59th District House race

(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man on bond for gun charge; arrested in stolen gun case from Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing him of stealing a gun in September during a prearranged sale on the East Side. Kayan Muhammad, 25, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a charge of theft of a firearm, a third degree felony.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania

EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to the Euclid Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid police, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid police discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy