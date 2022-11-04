ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX
KHOU

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Multiple polling locations change in Waco

WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
WACO, TX
Temple, TX
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

