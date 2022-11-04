Read full article on original website
Megan Green defeats Jack Coatar for Board of Aldermen president
ST. LOUIS — Alderwoman Megan Green, a progressive educator, will be the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for the next five months. Green defeated Alderman Jack Coatar in the special election to determine who would fill the remainder of the former board president Lewis Reed’s term. Federal prosecutors charged former President Lewis Reed with corruption for taking bribes from developers in exchange for passing tax incentives to help their bottom line.
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to get a turkey dinner in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Although some would expect that cooking at home cuts down on food costs, it might be cheaper to order out this Thanksgiving, according to a recent report from Wells Fargo. Inflation has made the cost of holiday ingredients skyrocket, with turkey alone projected to cost 23%...
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
5 On Your Side named finalist for 2023 duPont-Columbia Award
A special produced and aired by 5 On Your Side was named a finalist for a 2023 duPont-Columbia Award on Thursday. The special, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Asian American and Pacific Islander Experience in St. Louis is one of only 10 pieces of local journalism recognized this year. Other finalists include national news organizations and podcasts.
Planning ahead? Paramore to perform at Enterprise Center in 2023
ST. LOUIS — announced their long-awaited North American arena tour on Friday, making a stop in St. Louis in 2023. Paramore announced their 26-stop, North American tour for 2023 kicking off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band will also make stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
St. Louis area mom’s nonprofit is making playgrounds inclusive for all kids
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — At Jake's "Field of Dreams" playground in Wentzville, kids don't need the latest technology to press the play button. "The spirit of Jake comes alive when I'm here. I can, I can almost feel his presence," said Jim Vollmer. Jake's Field of Dreams was...
'We're still hurting': Central VPA students gather for celebration, reflection and call for action
ST. LOUIS — Students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School came together to heal, reflect and call for action. Hundreds gathered at the high school for the "Family Undivided" March and Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event came almost two weeks after a gunman...
St. Louis County, community partners hope for a continued future with Emerson Electric
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — City leaders and community partners across the St. Louis region are working on ways to continue a relationship with Emerson Electric now that the manufacturer has announced plans to move its headquarters out of Ferguson, Missouri. The manufacturing giant, which creates automation products and...
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder plot
ST. LOUIS — A former insurance agent who helped former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman take out life insurance policies on his nephew was sentenced to prison Monday. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the 2016 murder-for-hire scheme that left Andre Montgomery Jr. dead.
Archdiocese of St. Louis postpones school closings until 2024-25 school year
ST. LOUIS — Amid ongoing feedback sessions on its new consolidation plan, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Tuesday it would be postponing restructuring of its Catholic elementary schools until the 2024-25 school year. Launched in January, the “All Things New” consolidation plan works to restructure the Catholic church...
CVPA students to return to virtual classes next week, SLPS still working on return to in-person classes
ST. LOUIS — Students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) will resume virtual learning next week as the school district still works to find a location for in-person classes. According to an announcement from St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), students will resume classes on Monday, Nov....
'We had our cries': CVPA students prepare for big march, performance on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — A group of students looked over the football field at Central Visual Performing Arts High School (CVPA) as they put the finishing touches on “A Family Undivided” on Saturday. On Sunday, students will host a march and put their talents into action to honor...
Cori Bush wins 2nd term representing Missouri's 1st Congressional District
ST. LOUIS — In 2020, Cori Bush was elected to serve the 1st Congressional District, pulling off a political upset and toppling the Clay family dynasty that represented St. Louis in Congress for half a century. On Tuesday, the freshman U.S. Representative won her first race as an incumbent.
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
'We want to move forward': Dutchtown community groups implement camera network
ST. LOUIS — Long-time residents of one St. Louis neighborhood are focused on changing the narrative of the streets they call home. Like many areas around the city right now, Dutchtown is no stranger to crime. That's why community groups have started a new program, with hopes that it...
St. Louis judge orders destruction of evidence at lab 'drowning in drugs'
ST. LOUIS — Police leaders are accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of allowing drug evidence and unclaimed property to pile up, and now a judge has ordered evidence from nearly 7,000 drug cases be destroyed to eliminate the health risk it poses to crime lab workers. Judge...
'I’m definitely blessed': How this St. Louis man went from nothing to having his own clothing line
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fashion designer Brandin Vaughn wants to keep kids warm during the upcoming winter. He has partnered with the organization Black Men Build for a coat drive. Vaughn knows what it is like to be without. “At a young age, I left home and decided...
PBR Unleash the Beast: Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes
ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “PBR: Unleash the Beast" Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Enterprise Center (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
