Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Megan Green defeats Jack Coatar for Board of Aldermen president

ST. LOUIS — Alderwoman Megan Green, a progressive educator, will be the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for the next five months. Green defeated Alderman Jack Coatar in the special election to determine who would fill the remainder of the former board president Lewis Reed’s term. Federal prosecutors charged former President Lewis Reed with corruption for taking bribes from developers in exchange for passing tax incentives to help their bottom line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side named finalist for 2023 duPont-Columbia Award

A special produced and aired by 5 On Your Side was named a finalist for a 2023 duPont-Columbia Award on Thursday. The special, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Asian American and Pacific Islander Experience in St. Louis is one of only 10 pieces of local journalism recognized this year. Other finalists include national news organizations and podcasts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Planning ahead? Paramore to perform at Enterprise Center in 2023

ST. LOUIS — announced their long-awaited North American arena tour on Friday, making a stop in St. Louis in 2023. Paramore announced their 26-stop, North American tour for 2023 kicking off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band will also make stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Former insurance agent sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder plot

ST. LOUIS — A former insurance agent who helped former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman take out life insurance policies on his nephew was sentenced to prison Monday. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the 2016 murder-for-hire scheme that left Andre Montgomery Jr. dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

PBR Unleash the Beast: Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes

ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “PBR: Unleash the Beast" Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Enterprise Center (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

