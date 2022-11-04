Geary Community Hospital Trustees have selected Bill Overbey to serve as the new interim Chief Executive Officer of Geary Community Hospital. Overbey, Topeka, previously served as the CEO with Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital of Topeka until March of 2022 when he retired. Prior to his position at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Hays Medical Center for over 13 years. Overbey began his healthcare career as the CFO at Geary Community Hospital from 1991 to 2001.

