S.T.E.A.M. Saturday is set for this weekend
Geary County Historical Society will host the monthly S.T.E.A.M. Saturday program this Saturday, November 12th from 1-3:30pm at the museum. This month's topic will be all about the golden era of small farms!. Hands-On artifacts will be on display to test your knowledge of historic farming practices and visitors of...
Vendor bazaar is set for Saturday
Geary County Sheriff’s Office Community Involvement Team is having its annual vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizens Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. CIT is inviting local and area vendors to set up a booth and sell or advertise their products.
Geary County Public Works will be closed Friday
In observance of Veteran’s Day, the Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will be closed on Friday, November 11. The Geary County Transfer Station will remain open on November 11. Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will resume normal business hours on Monday,...
Manhattan man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch
RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
New Interim CEO is selected for Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital Trustees have selected Bill Overbey to serve as the new interim Chief Executive Officer of Geary Community Hospital. Overbey, Topeka, previously served as the CEO with Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital of Topeka until March of 2022 when he retired. Prior to his position at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Hays Medical Center for over 13 years. Overbey began his healthcare career as the CFO at Geary Community Hospital from 1991 to 2001.
General election information is released
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, announces the following information for the 2022 General Election which will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022:. 1. Remaining hours for Advanced Voting in person at the Geary County Office Building:. Saturday, November 5, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 7,...
RCPD: Firearm stolen from residence in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported firearm theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Judson Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 20-year-old man reported his Glock 34 with a...
General Election results for 2022
Here are the unofficial vote totals from voting Tuesday in the general election. 68th District Kansas House - Geary, Morris, Riley Counties. A total of 32.66% of the registered voters cast ballots in Geary County. The votes will be canvassed on Nov. 17. There are a total of 222 provisional ballots that will have to be reviewed.
Kan. man sentenced in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County Monday.
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
Tax statements go out
Sherri Childs, Geary County Treasurer has announced that the 2022 tax statements will go out in the mail this week. Taxpayers that have their mortgage company escrow their tax will be sent a ‘copy’ of the bill for informational purposes. The 1st half taxes are due December 20th,...
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
Arson investigation: Suspect used pickup to damage SUV
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged battery and arson involving a dispute in Riley County. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported...
Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly handcuffed woman to pole in basement
SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a violent incident in rural Saline County home. Just before 7:30a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report that her husband had struck her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement for a while overnight, and then kept her locked in the basement, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The man also allegedly made threats against her should she contact law enforcement.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Lindsey Blue!
Congratulations to Lindsey Blue of Salina, the Week 9 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 12 of 13 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although the season has begun, you...
15-year-old arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
