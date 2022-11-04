Read full article on original website
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
813area.com
Best Places to Grab a Drink in Midtown Tampa
Midtown Tampa's nightlife is incredibly impressive. The number of bars and clubs around this place can attest to this! Let's say you can never lack a place to chill after a long week and have a drink or two. If you are a local or a vacationer in this beautiful...
813area.com
Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets
Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
tampamagazines.com
10 Must-Visit Breweries in Tampa
No one can truly pinpoint the spark that ignited the American craft beer explosion. Perhaps it took root in 1978 when the president legalized homebrewing – or maybe it was in the ‘90s when brave brewers like Stone and Dogfish Head broke from the norm, popularizing stouts, sours and IPAs.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
travelyouman.com
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
travellemming.com
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
businessobserverfl.com
Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling
Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first Whole Foods Market to go vertical
After eight months of underground work with only a mound of concrete and dirt visible at the site, vertical construction can now begin for St. Pete’s first-ever Whole Foods Market. Development partners St. Petersburg-based J Square Developers and Atlanta-based SJC Ventures are building the new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at...
fox13news.com
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night
TAMPA, Fla. - The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win. No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.
Rental prices across the country are starting to drop, except in Tampa
Tampa Bay renters are paying a 13.59% premium.
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
wild941.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces New Annual Passes And Benefits
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the launch of their new annual pass benefits. For as low as $14 per month with a zero-down payment, you’ll get unlimited year-round admission, free parking, savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards with more than $400 in value. Annual Pass...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
fox13news.com
Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
cohaitungchi.com
Guide to Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach
If you’re heading to Clearwater Beach, you will want to work a visit to Pier 60 into your agenda. It’s the heart of the beachfront strip and loaded with activities from playgrounds and fishing during the day to music and entertainment at night. As a long time local...
The lease is up at St. Pete’s Manhattan Casino, and the city wants residents to tell them what’s next
The next community conversation is on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
