New York City, NY

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Durant wants to join Commanders' potential new ownership

If the Washington Commanders are up for sale, Brooklyn Nets star and former MVP Kevin Durant wants to join their next ownership group. "In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," Durant said, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Matt Holliday will rejoin the organization as bench coach on Oliver Marmol's staff next season. Holliday has never coached at the big-league level, but he recently served as an outfield and hitting coach for Oklahoma State. He takes over the position previously held by Skip...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

MLB awards finalists: Judge, Ohtani, Machado highlight MVP candidates

The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed each league's three finalists for Major League Baseball's four major awards on Monday night: Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year. Winners and full voting results for each league will be announced next week. AL MVP.
theScore

Baker confirms he'll return to Astros in 2023

Dusty Baker confirmed Tuesday that he will return to manage the Houston Astros for the 2023 campaign. "I'll be back, but we're working on it. It's as simple as that," Baker said, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman. Baker just guided the Astros to their second World Series championship in...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Click still 'having discussions' with Astros about future

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Bogaerts, deGrom among players to join free agency after opting out

Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, Jurickson Profar, Nelson Cruz, Taijuan Walker, Zach Davies, and Robert Suarez are officially free agents after exercising opt-out clauses, declining player options, or having their 2023 options declined, the MLBPA announced Monday. There are now 140 players on the open market after...
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Mavs-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Sometimes, you can say something that’s difficult to take back. The same holds for an NBA trade request. You may regret it. After all, you don’t actually hate that person – you’re just angry. Still, those words may linger for much longer than the time it took you to say them.

