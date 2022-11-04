Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Kentucky rejects anti-abortion measure – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
President Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election integrity. Full interview with Markie Martin airs 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT.
Republicans Win Control Of State Supreme Courts In Ohio and North Carolina
The GOP wins will likely lead to more favorable gerrymanders and threaten abortion rights.
Sean Penn loans Oscar to Zelenskyy until Ukraine wins war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him: “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.” Zelenskyy’s office on Wednesday released the video of the encounter during Penn’s most recent visit to Ukraine, his third since the Feb. 24 start of the war. The president tweeted that the Oscar was “a symbol of faith in the victory of our country.” Penn, who has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years, told Zelenskyy that every time he leaves Ukraine “I feel like a traitor.” “But if I know this is here with you then I will feel better and stronger for the fights,” Penn said as he pulled the statuette from a black bag and placed it on a table in front of Zelenskyy. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu. Because I feel much better knowing there is a piece of me here.”
Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.
World First Dual Wave RF Micro-needling System: Sylfirm X is Recognized by TOP US Aesthetic Dermatologists
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- VIOL Co., Ltd hosted the first global event called “Moonlight Sylfirm X Global Symposium 2022” on September 18th, at the Grand Mercure Hotel, Seoul. The Symposium invited renowned domestic aesthetic dermatologists and Top US board-certified plastic surgeons, bringing together a total of 100 aesthetic practitioners in one place. The Symposium Program was composed of lectures on scientific background and the unique discovery of Sylfirm X technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006290/en/ Top US board-certified plastic surgeons were invited to Moonlight Sylfirm X Global Symposium 2022, at Grand Mercure Hotel, Seoul (Photo: Business Wire)
Ancient comb inscribed with ‘full sentence’ of lice advice found in Israel
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian-installed Kherson official dies in car crash, reports say; Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’
Russian-installed deputy head of Kherson dies, according to Russian agencies; UK predicts bridge unlikely to be operational until September 2023
Comments / 0