Read full article on original website
Related
Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series
"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington in the ITVX series "Joan."
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Comments / 0