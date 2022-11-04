Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.

1 DAY AGO