Could Bitcoin have launched in the 1990s — Or was it waiting for Satoshi?
This year, Oct. 31 marked the 14th anniversary of the issuance of one of this century’s most consequential white papers — Satoshi Nakamoto’s “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” Its 2008 publication set off a “revolution in finance” and “heralded a new era for money, one that did not derive its value from governmental edict but rather from technological proficiency and ingenuity,” as NYDIG celebrated in its Nov. 4 newsletter.
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
SBF calls for collaboration with Binance ‘for the ecosystem’
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter again on Nov. 7 to claim that “a competitor is trying to go after the cryptocurrency exchange with false rumors” while also calling for collaboration with rival exchange Binance. The comments followed a statement from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ”...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Binance CEO not interested in Alameda’s offer to buy up its FTT holdings
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, appears disinterested in Alameda Research’s offer to buy out the crypto exchange’s FTX Token (FTT) holdings. Zhao responded to a question on Nov. 7 on Twitter asking if he would take up the offer by Alameda Research CEO...
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
Alameda on the radar of BitDAO community for alleged dump of BIT tokens
The recent concerns related to the volatility of FTX Token (FTT) seeped into FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s other business operation, Alameda Research, as the BitDAO community requested information about Alameda’s BitDao (BIT) holding commitment. On Nov. 2, 2021, BitDAO swapped 100 million BIT tokens with Alameda in exchange...
MiCA legislation good news for crypto players — Binance Europe VP
Smaller cryptocurrency exchanges and start-ups could benefit from the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation, according to Martin Bruncko, Binance’s executive vice president of Europe. Cointelegraph had a one-on-one interview with Martin Bruncko during the Web Summit conference in Lisbon early in November 2022. Heading up Binance’s...
Binance tops up SAFU fund at $1 billion amid price fluctuations
As the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community of insurance of sufficient funds backing the network. In a tweet on Nov. 9, CZ said that the exchange has once again topped its Secure Asset Fund for Users...
Bitcoin price dips under $17.6K June low as FTX nerves liquidate nearly $1B
Bitcoin (BTC) liquidated $200 million of long positions on Nov. 8 as BTC price briefly tumbled to two-year lows. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView revealed carnage across crypto price charts as exchange FTX kept the mood low. After initially rebounding over $20,000 on news that the embattled FTX...
How to pay your bills with cryptocurrency?
Satoshi Nakamoto developed the first decentralized cryptocurrency called Bitcoin (BTC) and referred to it as “a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” As per Bitcoin’s white paper, online payments could be made directly from one party to another without going through a banking institution with a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash.
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
WDMS Global 2022 Will be Hosted in Cancun, Attracting Industry Experts and Leaders Worldwide
From November 8 to 10, 2022, BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, is hosting the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS Global 2022) in Cancun, Mexico. Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, WDMS Global 2022 will explore new trends in industry development. As a highly recognized summit in the industry, WDMS has attracted a great number of blockchain industry experts, leading companies, well-known organizations, and opinion leaders.
MarginX launches world’s first community-based decentralized exchange
MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multichain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency. During its beta test in...
How to stop your crypto community from imploding
Crypto communities can often implode, despite the best intentions of everyone involved. Genuine communities with plausible but convoluted project ideas can fail just as easily as projects like DeFi Wonderland, which imploded because of its CFO’s connection to the controversial, defunct Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX. Plausible projects face scaling challenges...
Bitcoin heads to US midterms as research says dollar ‘closing in’ on a market top
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower at the Nov. 7 Wall Street open as the day before the United States midterm elections opened to flat equities performance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD nearing $20,600 at the time of writing — a three-day low. Volatility was expected around...
XT.com lists BIGP in its Main Zone
Singapore, Nov. 7, 2022 - XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone, and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from Nov. 8, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP...
SBF tumbles off Bloomberg’s billionaire index after trouble at FTX
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried may not be able to claim the “billionaire” accolade anymore after an estimated 94% plummet in his personal wealth overnight, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bankman-Fried was once a high rider in Bloomberg’s wealth index, with an estimated net worth of $26 billion...
