BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to approve Measure 1 by a vote of 63.3% to 36.7%, which will limit lawmakers to eight years in each chamber and governors to two terms. It won’t apply to statewide and federal office holders. The measure will be placed in the North Dakota Constitution and will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. The language of the measure follows:

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO