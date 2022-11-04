Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Measure 2 projected to fail, recreational cannabis will not be legalized statewide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to reject Measure 2 by a vote of 55% to 45%, opting not to legalize recreational cannabis statewide for people 21 and older. This is the second time recreational marijuana legalization has been rejected; North Dakota voted down a similar ballot measure in 2018, 59% to 41%. The language of the rejected measure follows:
valleynewslive.com
Measure 1 projected to pass: term limits will go into effect in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to approve Measure 1 by a vote of 63.3% to 36.7%, which will limit lawmakers to eight years in each chamber and governors to two terms. It won’t apply to statewide and federal office holders. The measure will be placed in the North Dakota Constitution and will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. The language of the measure follows:
valleynewslive.com
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
valleynewslive.com
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
valleynewslive.com
Who you are seeing on the ballot and what they represent
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the North Dakota ballot, you can expect to see North Dakota U.S. Senate race candidates Rick Becker, Katrina Christiansen, and John Hoeven. Becker has been in the North Dakota House of Representatives as an independent since 2012. He founded the Ultraconservative Bastian Caucus and credited his running to “excessive government spending”.
valleynewslive.com
Facebook post causes confusion for NDGOP voters
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican Party in North Dakota is dominant: they have a supermajority in the Legislature and control every statewide office. But, in the lead-up to election day, party infighting has led to confusion for GOP voters. If Measure 1 passes, lawmakers and governors will be subject...
Comments / 0