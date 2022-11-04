Read full article on original website
Nevada Candidates Vote In-Person, Others Vote Early
Adam Laxalt and Governor Steve Sisolak voted on Election Day. The DOJ will monitor polls in 24 states, including Nevada in Washoe and Clark counties. There are 66 voting sites in Washoe County. Official results will NOT be announced until the canvass on November 18.
Lassen County Election Results: Updated as Ballots are Counted
Good evening, everybody! Welcome to our ongoing coverage of Lassen County election results from today’s General Election. Here are final unofficial results from some of the most important Lassen County races and ballot measures. The top three Janesville Elementary School candidates are Lee Bailey, with 429 votes, John Meese...
Polls to Open 7 A.M. on Election Day; RTC to Offer Free Rides
Nevada polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. More than 129,000 Washoe County residents early voted, with more than 41 million Americans early voting, according to data from Edison Research. Washoe County results are preliminary until the canvass of the vote on November 18th. The Department of...
Nevada Midterm Election Results
All polls in Nevada have closed and ballots are starting to be counted. In Washoe County as of 7 p.m., 36,306 residents voted in person just on Election Day. See that data below. Here you will be able to see the preliminary results for each race, if they have been...
Washoe County School Board votes to start possible District E replacement
The Washoe County School Board has voted to start the process of replacing Dr. Angela Taylor on the school board in case she wins a Nevada Assembly Seat. Taylor is the Democratic candidate for Assembly District 27, running against Carmen Ortiz. She currently holds the District E seat on the school board.
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories
Just two Republicans denounced prominent donor Robert Beadles after learning of his past controversial statements. The post Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
First Hantavirus Case Confirmed in Washoe County Since Dec. 2020
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is reporting a confirmed Hantavirus case of a Washoe County resident. The person is a teenage male who has been hospitalized. There is no update on the person’s condition and a case investigation is ongoing. This is the first Hantavirus case reported in...
Oddie Wells Project Update: Phase 1 Paving Continues, Expect Detours
Nov. 10 – Nov. 23: The south side of the Oddie Blvd./Rock Blvd. intersection will be closed to all traffic. Nov. 14 – Nov. 23: The south side of the Oddie Blvd./12th St. intersection will be closed to all traffic. Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: The south sides...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
Washoe County Deputy earns 4th at International Powerlifting Championships
At the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), physical fitness is important for our Deputies to perform their daily duties. Recently, Deputy KJ Cameron got to show his fitness when he competed at the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Canada. The WCSO is proud to say that Deputy Cameron...
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
NV Energy Says 200+ Washoe County Customers Without Power
NV Energy says more than 200 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. At the time of this writing, there are more than 15 outages. NV Energy says most of the outages are under investigation although some are weather-related. At one point, nearly 3,000 customers were without power. On...
School Closures/Delays for November 9
Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Announces Open Burning to Commence in December
Open burning, also known as pile burning for residents who reside in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) will be allowed effective December 1, 2022 through the end of the month, December 31, 2022, weather permitting, and with an approved burn permit. Open burning will resume March 1 –...
Adopt A Pet from the Lassen County Animal Shelter
Many people have been reaching out to the Lassen County Animal Shelter following the massive animal seizure in Adin, to find out what they could do to help. So, the staff at the Animal Shelter has compiled a list of items they could use to care for all the animals now in their possession.
Man Involved in Stardust Street Homicide Sentenced to Life
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) has announced that Darnell Solis Smith has been sentenced to life in prison. He'll have the possibility for parole beginning after a minimum of 20 years in prison. In addition, Smith was sentenced to a consecutive five to 20 year prison sentence...
